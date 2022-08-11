Hubbub and OVO launch search for Glasgow street to participate in energy efficiency trial

Environmental charity Hubbub has teamed up with OVO Energy Solutions to launch a major new home energy efficiency trial in Glasgow to explore which home improvements are most effective at curbing energy bills ahead of industry predictions that the fuel price cap will exceed £3,000 a year from October.

Announcing the trial this morning, the partners said they hope the pilot project would help highlight which home improvements have the biggest impact on energy use while also exploring the benefits of neighbours working together to undertake building improvements at the same time.

As such, the project is looking for a residential street in Glasgow to participate and is actively calling for potential participants to come forward and register their interest online.

Residents who are willing to make changes to their homes as part of the trial woul be asked to work together, so as to maximise the energy savings and minimise the cost of any building upgrades. The project would also seek to minimise the cost of any improvements further by accessing relevant local and government funding sources.

Findings from the project would then be used to inform the public on how to best modify their homes in order to minimise their energy bills and highlight which options prove most cost-effective.

"The pioneering trial will help bring neighbours together to upgrade their homes with green technology and reduce their bills," said Mark Robson, commercial development director at OVO. "Now, more than ever, projects like this are critical to supporting households through the next winter while also improving the lives of people in the local community."

Potential improvements which will be explored as part of the trial include solid wall insulation, loft insulation, underfloor insulation, upgrading heating systems, upgrading windows and energy efficiency lighting. Hubbub and OVO said that resulting energy and cost-savings will be independently monitored throughout.

OVO and Hubbub said that they would support residents of the participating street with bespoke advice, with additional support being offered by local community groups, contractors, and other on-the-ground experts.

They added that residents would also be able to choose from a variety of suggested home improvements, as well as receiving support through grants and financing options where possible.

Hubbub said it would also create an online group for the project, where participants could work together and share their ideas, successes, and challenges in making home improvements.

OVO said it has improved more than 2,700 homes' across the UK to date through its energy efficiency programmes. Over the past year, OVO said it has insulated more than 1,500 homes, all of which were vulnerable or fuel poor households with around 50 per cent being privately owned.

The proposed trial comes at a time when the government is facing continued criticism from green groups and industry experts for failing to expand energy efficiency programmes in response to the gas price crises which has been triggered by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

According to a report published yesterday by the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit poorly insulated homes could have a gas bill that is £968 higher than homes which have a better Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) rating of Band C or above this winter.

As such, the results of the project have the potential to help people save significant money on bills, while also curbing their carbon emissions, OVO and Hubbub said.

"We're looking for a street that already has a strong sense of community spirit and is happy to work together and help each other," said Robson. "We hope the learnings and insight gained from this project will inspire other communities to work together and our ultimate aim is to create a model that can be replicated by people across Glasgow, Scotland, and the UK."