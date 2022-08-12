'Renewables fit the bill': Study reveals how clean energy investment is helping to curb projected power prices

Cornwall Insight details how European surge in renewables investment has resulted in lower long term price projections from 2024 to 2030
The uptick in renewables investment that has occured in the wake of the Russia's invasion of Ukraine has helped to push down projected power prices, according to the latest analysis from Cornwall Insight...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Access our Intelligence Reports, exclusive data-rich studies on business-critical aspects of the green economy (BG Advanced members only)
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial