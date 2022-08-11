Carlton Power unveils plans for UK's latest green hydrogen hub

Plans for Barrow Green H2
Plans for Barrow Green H2

New private and public sector partnership has revealed plans to develop Cumbria's first low carbon hydrogen hub

Energy infrastructure company Carlton Power has this week announced it is joining forces with local stakeholders in Cumbria to build and develop the region's first low carbon hydrogen hub, in a bid to provide businesses across the north west with access to hydrogen fuel and help accelerate the region's net zero efforts. 

The plans for the proposed 35MW commercial hydrogen hub, located on industrial-zoned land in Barrow-in-Furness, are being brought forward following the signature of a Memorandum of Understanding between Carlton Power, and local stakeholders, comprising the Cumbria Local Enterprise Partnership, Barrow Borough Council, gas company Cadent, and grid operator Electricity North West.  

The project - which is subject to planning approval and financing commitments - would also aim to provide a boost to the region's expanding renewables industry by utilising renewable power to produce and store hydrogen at times when clean power output is high, but demand is low.  

Carlton Power said it would like to see the Barrow Green Hydrogen hub come online in 2025 and as such it intends to seek financial support for the scheme from the UK government's Hydrogen Investment Package (HIP), a multi-million pound programme to encourage the growth of the hydrogen economy in the UK.

"We're delighted to be working with key regional partners to bring forward this green hydrogen facility, which will help Cumbria's decarbonisation efforts," said Eric Adams, hydrogen projects director at Carlton Power. "It supports the Clean Energy Strategy for Cumbria. It is critical that projects such as this are brought forward to support investment by local companies in their infrastructure that will enable a reduction in the carbon emissions associated with their operations."

Initially, the green hydrogen produced at the site is expected to be used for industrial processes, with scope in the future for vehicle refuelling and residential heating, Carlton Power said. 

Barrow Borough Council and the Cumbria Local Enterprise Partnership are now set to work with Carlton Power to identify and maximise the economic and environmental benefits that the scheme could bring to Barrow and the wider region, while Electricity North West will provide insight into how existing power networks in the area could support the project.

Gas distribution company Cadent is also already working on plans to incorporate more hydrogen energy into its operations and is advancing plans to potentially switch to low-carbon hydrogen through its gas network. The company, which manages thousands of miles of underground pipes in Cumbria, expects North West England could be one of the first regions to make use of higher volumes of hydrogen.

Carlton Power said it is also in talks with a number of businesses in Barrow-in-Furness and elsewhere in Cumbria that could use hydrogen in their operations.

If approved, the new site would support Carlton's wider plans to develop a green hydrogen hub in Greater Manchester and forms part of a wider trend that has seen a raft of developers unveil plans for new hydrogen production plants in recent months.

Earlier this week, ScottishPower announced it was teaming up with the Port of Felixstowe to advance plans for the UK's largest green hydrogen plant to date, unveiling proposals for a new £150m, 100MW facility on the East Anglian coast.

