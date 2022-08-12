Econic Technologies raises £10.4m to help commercialise CO2conversion technology

Funds will be used to develop catalyst technology which aims to store CO2 through the production of polymers

UK-based 'carbon-to-value' technology company Econic Technologies has successfully raised £10.4m to support the development of its catalyst process that aims to slash greenhouse gas emissions by enabling stored CO2 to be used in the production of polymers.

The second close of the company's latest funding round - which was announced this week - was backed by CM Venture Capital Fund III, GC Ventures Company Limited, and ING Sustainable Investments B.V. It follows on from the first close in April of this year, which was led by OGCI Climate Investments and Capricorn Sustainable Chemistry Fund.

Econic said that its catalyst technology could provide a major boost to the fledgling carbon capture and storage (CCS) sector by harnessing the captured CO2 to produce a useable raw material for use in the manufacturing of essential products.

It explained that the process could create materials for the polyurethane industry, which make foams for insulation and mattresses, protective coatings, sealants, and adhesives.

Econic described its technology as "game-changing", predicting that it would allows industrial customers to monetise the CO2 they capture while also lowering their carbon footprint and helping to meet booming consumer demand for more sustainable products.

Captured CO2 could be used to replace oil-based raw materials as a sustainable carbon source, which Econic said could in turn help reduce dependence on oil.

Econic said that it would now use the new funds to accelerate the commercialisation of its proprietary catalyst and process technology

It added that it has signed two licensing deals for its technology, with Chinese polyol and polyurethanes company Changhua Chemical Technology Company Ltd and Manali Petrochemicals Limited, the only integrated polyol producer in India.

Separately, the company has also used its carbon-to-value technology to create a new CO2 surfactant development, which was supported by the UK government BEIS grant. 

"It is an exciting time for Econic," said Keith Wiggins, chief executive at the company. "We are delighted to have the funds to commercialise our technology and thank our existing and new investors for their support to complete this raise. With record high temperatures and soaring oil prices, the timing is right for Econic Technologies." 

Yvette Go, investment director at Capricorn, said: "We led the investment in Econic at the first tranche, convinced that the company is at the cusp of breaking through commercially, coming from a strong technology base. What we have learned since then has further increased our confidence in the technology, the team and their ability to add value at scale."

