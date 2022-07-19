Jet Zero: Government preps green fuels mandate on path to net zero flight by 2040

The UK aviation industry is set to face strict mandates for delivering low carbon biofuels, stronger carbon price signals, jet fuel efficiency goals, and a goal for operating zero-emission domestic routes under the government's new plan for achieving net zero emission flights within 20 years.

Unveiled today, the long-awaited Jet Zero Strategy reiterates the government's commitment for all UK aviation and airports to achieve net zero emissions by 2040 through a proposed decarbonisation trajectory that aims to ensure the sector's emissions continue to fall from the pre-pandemic peak recorded in 2019.

Measures in the Strategy - which is backed by a five-year delivery plan setting out key actions for the coming years - include a mandate to ensure that by 2030 at least 10 per cent of the jet fuel used by airlines in the UK comprises so-called Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) made from waste materials such as household waste, sewage, or used cooking oil.

It also aims to have at least five commercial SAF production plants under construction in the UK within three years, backed by a new £165m Advanced Fuels Fund announced today to help drive the expansion of fledgling sector.

SAFs can be blended with conventional jet fuel in order to cut emissions from existing aircraft, with Department for Transport (DfT) estimates suggesting 100 per cent SAF fuelled planes produce 70 per cent lower greenhouse gas emissions compared to conventional jet fuel.

Some campaigners have questioned whether SAFs can deliver promised emissions savings and whether the nascent sector can secure sufficient sustainable feedstocks as demand from airlines increases. But advocates of the approach maintain that sustainable feedstocks can be secured and SAFs provide a means of curbing aviation emissions in the near term as work continues to develop zero emission aircraft.

Today's new strategy also saw the government pledge to set out proposals in the autumn to provide consumers with "environmental information" at the time of booking air travel, in a bid to spur more sustainable aviation choices.

"We want to empower consumers and businesses to make the greenest choices when flying, and by doing so, reward those parts of the sector who move quickly to decarbonise," the Strategy states.

Elsewhere, the government said it would aim to improve jet fuel efficiency by two per cent every year, and provide a further £3.7m in funding over the next year to support airports in modernising their airspace.

And it said it would look to develop carbon markets and greenhouse gas removal technologies to help drive the decarbonisation of aviation. Specifically, it confirmed plans to enhance the ambition of the UK's Emission Trading Scheme (ETS), which regulates CO2 from domestic flight, power stations, and heavy industry, to help airlines offset residual emissions.

Zero emission flight technologies, such as electric and hydrogen fuel cell planes, also form a major pillar of the Strategy, which promises to put in place policy and regulatory systems to support the government's aspiration of delivering zero emission flight routes connecting different parts of the UK by 2030.

The Jet Zero Strategy was launched today to coincide with the Farnborough Air Show, where the government yesterday announced a fresh £273m funding programme to support a raft of innovative new projects aimed at slashing emissions from flights.

By investing in and incentivising lower carbon biofuels and zero carbon flight technologies, the government said it would unlock fresh jobs, skills, and investment in green aviation, while also positioning the UK as a world leader in "guilt-free" flight.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said he wanted 2019 "to be remembered as the peak year for aviation emissions".

"From now on, it should all be downhill for carbon emissions - and steadily uphill for green flights," he said. "The UK is setting an example of the ambition needed to tackle climate change, and the Jet Zero Strategy provides a clear path to building a greener aviation sector for generations to come.

"Rather than clipping the sector's wings, our pathway recognises that decarbonisation offers huge economic benefits, creating the jobs and industries of the future making sure UK businesses are at the forefront of this green revolution."

Aviation is estimated to account for around two to three per cent of global greenhouse gas emissions, and demand for flights had been expected to grow rapidly before the Covid-19 pandemic struck in 2020. However, demand for flights has not yet to recovered to pre-covid levels and environmental campaigners are hoping that the emergence of alternative working and travel practices could help ensure aviation emissions can now be curbed.

Green groups have long called for measures aimed at reducing demand for air travel in order to help hit climate targets while low carbon technologies for flight remain in their relative infancy, but the DfT today said it remained committed to growth in the UK aviation sector.

It insisted that it could achieve net zero emissions by 2040 across the sector without taking steps to intervene directly to limit aviation growth, and that new green technologies would help provide the tools to both decarbonise and future-proof an aviation sector that is estimated to contribute £22bn to the UK economy.

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said the Jet Zero Strategy provided "the clear vision and leadership required to tackle one of the great industrial challenges of our time: decarbonisation of aviation".

"Importantly, it is also clear the global shift to cleaner forms of flight represents a huge opportunity to secure growth and jobs for the UK," he added. "Through the ambitious steps outlined in this strategy and close collaboration with our world leading industrial and innovation base, the UK stands ready to capitalise on first mover status, seizing the economic benefits of a green aviation revolution."

Industry groups broadly welcomed the Strategy. Matt Gorman, director of sustainability at Heathrow and chair of the airline industry's Sustainable Aviation group, said the UK was in a "prime position" to lead the global transition to net zero aviation, an industry which he insisted could grow sustainably "with the right support".

"We are pleased to see a strategy focussed on supporting the technologies that will deliver this ambition," he said. However, he also called for policy support and commercial incentives "to quickly deliver" the SAF mandate and five new SAF production plants.

However, green groups voiced concern that the Jet Zero Strategy remains underpowered, with too much focus on techno-fixes to decarbonise the sector, rather than on immediate measures to reduce demand for flight, encourage a shift towards lower carbon transport modes where possible, and restrict airport expansion plans.

Tim Johnson, director of the Aviation Environment Federation (AEF), welcomed the five-year delivery plan and the government's commitment to review progress to strengthen the Jet Zero Strategy in future, but warned that Ministers were ducking many of the big climate questions facing the sector.

"Ministers are not being honest about what it will take to achieve net zero flying," he said. "The Strategy avoids answering the difficult questions like the need to fly less, and calling halt to airport expansions."

Green Alliance head of climate policy Helena Bennett, meanwhile, said the Jet Zero Strategy "blatantly ignored" recent advice from the Climate Change Committee (CCC) that it should draw up contingency plans should technological ambitions fail to deliver the decarbonisation required.

"This strategy is placing bets on technologies that we aren't certain can deliver emissions reductions, while allowing for growth in passenger demand and continued expansion of airports," she said. "The government had an opportunity to look at managing demand for flights should technology fail to deliver the emissions savings needed, as the CCC recommended."

