Volvo powers up electric chargepoint constructing electric vehicle

Auto giant Volvo has revealed how it is using electric machinery to install electric vehicle (EV) charging points at its UK dealerships in a bid to create an entirely net zero value chain across its operations.

New EV charging points at a Volvo Cars dealership in Shrewsbury have been installed using the new Volvo ECR25 Electric, a 2.5 tonne electric compact excavator which provides a zero-emissions alternative to its diesel counterpart. The new electric compact excavator was supplied by SMT, Volvo's long-standing construction partner, and means that EV charging infrastrucure has been installed using EV technology.

Volvo has undertook the project as part of its net zero strategy in partnership with independent distribution network operator (IDNO) Vattenfall and independent connector provider Pascon Utility Connections, which installed the electrical infrastructure.

"A global transition to electric vehicles powered by renewable energy is fundamental so it is great to see a more sustainable way of working in place right from the beginning: building the electric infrastructure we need with electric construction machines like our ECR25 Electric," said Darren Fitch, head of UK sales at Volvo CE.

Vattenfall said that it will adopt and provide ongoing support for the new infrastructure between the customer's point of supply and the connection point at the local grid including the onsite substation switchgear and cabling. It added that the approach would enable it to ensure a low carbon footprint for future EV charge point construction and installation projects.

"Electrification of transport is core to our strategy to power climate smarter living," said Stewart Dawson, managing director at Vattenfall IDNO. "As demand for electric vehicle charging grows, our strengthened, smart, electricity networks are going to be the thread that ties the whole plan for reaching net zero together."

Dan Arkell, business development manager at Pascon Utility Connections, said the companies hoped the use of electric construction equipment would soon become widespread across the industry.

"We are aware that the construction sector is responsible for approx. 25 per cent of global greenhouse gases," he said. "The building and construction industry is notoriously slow to adapt to change and we all know the use of electric vehicles is one of the many ways we can all move towards decarbonisation. Pascon Utility Connections have a goal of working towards a net zero transition and we hope other companies also see the benefits of utilising the emerging electric plant market."

Want to find out more about the role of clean technologies in the net zero transition? Sign up now to attend the Net Zero Festival on 28th and 29th of September in London.