'Loss and damage is happening now': UN Secretary-General calls for action on climate finance at Petersberg Climate Dialogue

The UN Secretary General has once again called on political leaders to meet their international climate finance promises, as he this morning addressed the launch of a two-day climate conference co-hosted by G7 host Germany and the Egyptian COP27 Presidency.

A key fixture in the annual climate diplomacy calendar, the Petersburg Climate Dialogue is taking place today and tomorrow in Berlin, as Western Europe bakes in an intense and unprecedented heatwave.

The summit is expected to feature heated discussions about how developed countries can close the finance gap required to help poorer nations mitigate and adapt to the impacts of rising temperatures, as well as debates about how vulnerable countries can cope with the 'loss and damage' already caused to their societies and economies by escalating climate impacts.

In a video address to more than 40 leaders and ministers assembled at the event this morning, Antonio Guterres slammed political leaders for failing to take adequate action on tackling climate change and mobilising finance to support poorer nations' efforts to decarbonise and bolster their climate resilience.

"Nations continue to play the blame game instead of taking responsibility for our collective future," he said. "We cannot continue this way. We must rebuild trust and come together - to keep 1.5 alive and to build climate-resilient communities. Promises made must be promises kept. We need to move forward together on all fronts. Mitigation. Adaptation. Finance. Loss and Damage."

The UN boss said it was time for political leaders to "get serious" about the finance that developing countries need, and finally meet their decades-old promise to mobilise at least $100bn a year for vulnerable nations.

"At a minimum, stop paying lip service to the $100bn dollars a year pledge," he said. "Give clarity through deadlines and timelines and get concrete on its delivery. And let's ensure that those who need funding most can access it."

He also said there was an urgent need for countries to reach an agreement on how to address "loss and damage", arguing it was already underway around the world as sea levels rise and extreme weather events became more common.

"Loss and damage is happening now," he said. "We need a concrete global response that addresses the needs of the world's most vulnerable people, communities and nations. The first step is to create a space within the multilateral climate process to address this issue - including on finance for loss and damage."

Loss and damage has long been a major dividing line at the long-running UN climate negotiations. Industrialised economies such as the US and EU have repeatedly rejected calls for a formal mechanism for providing funds to countries to help them cope with loss and damage, amidst fears such payments could be interpreted as compensation that would leave large emitters financially liable for all future climate damages.

But the COP26 Climate Summit in Glasgow did include an agreement for countries to discuss proposals for a loss and damage financing mechanism through to 2025, and richer nations are now facing calls from climate vulnerable nations for them to accelerate the negotiating timetable and accept there is a compelling moral and economic case for a loss and damage funding programme to be introduced with immediate effect.

Guterres today also called on leaders to meet their Glasgow Climate Pact pledge to double annual adaptation finance to $40bn and eventually scale it up to match funding allocated to climate mitigation projects.

And he urged political leaders to wield their power as stakeholders of multinational development banks to demand urgent delivery of the investments and assistance needed to expand renewable energy and climate resilient infrastructure in developing countries.

"Demand that these banks become fit-for-purpose," Guterres urged. "Demand that they change their tired frameworks and policies to take more risk and dramatically improve their dismal private investment mobilization ratio of 29 cents to the dollar."

In addition, Guterres called on countries to revise their 2030 climate targets and for countries to work together on Just Energy Transition Partnerships, akin to the deal signed at COP26 by developed nations to provide financing to help South Africa transition its energy system and workers away from coal power plants.

There are high hopes that more multi stakeholder climate transition deals will be signed in the run up to the COP27 Climate Summit in Egypt, which is expected to focus heavily on how to enhance financial assistance for developing nations.

A G7 meeting in late June saw the world's major economies commit to advancing a number of global collaborations designed to boost clean energy and climate resilience in developing countries, including Just Energy Transition Partnerships.

Sharan Burrow, general secretary of the International Trade Union Confederation, noted that leaders assembled for this week's talks needed to take action to reduce the global inequalities currently being exacerbated by climate change.

"Ministers at the Petersberg Dialogue must rescue ambition for climate action and just transitions in the lead up to the COP," she said. "The current areas of crisis are serious but price shocks, food and energy shortages, health risks and persisting poverty and inequality can only worsen with the ravages of climate change if we fail to stabilise the planet."