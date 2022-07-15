Tory leadership race: Sunak and Tugendhat back 'Conservative Environment Pledge'

Cecilia Keating
clock • 2 min read
Former Chancellor Rishi Sunak on a visit to GSK in Stevenage earlier this month | Credit: Flickr, Treasury
Former Chancellor Rishi Sunak on a visit to GSK in Stevenage earlier this month | Credit: Flickr, Treasury

Conservative Environment Network calls on MPs vying tpo become the next Prime Minister to publicly commit to net zero, and invest in energy efficiency, EV charging, and clean energy

The Conservative Environment Network (CEN) has today urged the remaining Conservative leadership candidates to commit to achieving net zero emissions by 2050, as the five hopefuls gear up for the first TV debate of the campaign this evening.

Contenders Rishi Sunak and Tom Tugendhat were swift to back CEN's five-point pledge card this morning, which also calls on candidates to boost domestic clean energy to shore up British energy security, roll out home insulation and electric vehicle charge points, invest in nascent clean energy technologies such as carbon capture, hydrogen and agri-tech, and implement the government's Environment Act.

Kemi Badenoch, Liz Truss, and Penny Mordaunt are yet to sign the pledge, which comes as as fears mount that the resignation of the Prime Minister could lead to a watering down of the UK's green agenda.

Four out of five candidates in the race - including the three front runners, Sunak, Mordaunt and Truss - confirmed they would retain the current net zero target when questioned at hustings earlier this week by Chris Skidmore, founder of the Net Zero Support Group of Conservative MPs.

However, challenger candidate Badenoch has said she would revamp the current approach to tackling climate change, branding the UK's drive towards net zero as "unilateral economic disarmament", while Tugendhat has said he could look to push back the 2050 target date.

Unveiling its new Conservative Environment Pledge on Friday morning, CEN said that care for environment was "core to conservatism" and would help the next Prime Minister meet a number of policy objectives beyond the UK's climate goals.

"Tackling environmental problems is not in conflict with economic goals, but furthers them - through boosting efficiency, jobs, and private investment," it said. "By leading internationally on the environment, we will also enhance our global standing, further key foreign policy goals, and strengthen our national security."

The pledge was unveiled as the five leadership hopefuls gear up to participate this evening in their first televised leadership debate.

Hosted by Krishnan Guru-Murthy and broadcast on Channel 4, the debate is one of two televised debates taking place before the third round of voting by Conservative MPs for their preferred leader, which is set to take place on Monday.

After a debate planned for 7pm on ITV this Sunday, the final debate will take place at 8pm on Sky News on Tuesday, after more candidates have been eliminated through further rounds of voting by MPs.

Separately, Channel 4 journalist Alex Thompson revealed on Twitter this morning that Environment Minister Lord Zac Goldsmith was set to deliver some "angry and explosive" observations on the leadership candidates in an interview this evening.

