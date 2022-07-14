Government urged to introduce supply chain carbon reporting rules

Clear emissions reporting requirements for company supply chains could play a critical role in driving the development of a more circular economy and provide businesses and investors with the comparable information they need to decarbonise their supply chains.

That is the central conclusion of a new report from think tank Green Alliance, launched yesterday, which argues action is urgently needed to encourage businesses to adopt circular business models and tackle the emissions embedded in their supply chains.

The new analysis is based on 20 interviews with senior business leaders and industry experts across the fashion, electronics, and construction. Speaking on condition of anonymity, the executives provide insights into how companies looking to develop more circular resource flows and tackle supply chain emissions continue to face significant challenges.

"We need a plan to move away from linear business models, focused on selling short-lived goods, to circular models aimed at keeping products in use for much longer," said Green Alliance's Susan Evans. "Companies making this change want more help from the government."

She added that one of the most effective steps policymakers could take is to introduce mandatory emissions reporting requirements for large companies' supply chains. "Asking businesses to report on their value chain emissions, and supporting them to do so, will encourage innovation in circular, low carbon business models - helping the balance sheet and the planet," she said.

The companies interviewed for the report stated that it was not until they started to measure their full value chain emissions that they realised how much of their carbon footprint came from purchased materials, goods, and services.

According to the analysis, construction is currently the only UK sector with some supply chain emissions reporting rules in in place - for planning applications in London - where statements on embodied carbon and the reuse of products and materials are required to win business.

The report said the policy appeared to be having an impact, with interviewees providing examples of new offerings and innovative partnerships deployed to curb supply chain emissions so as to secure contracts. One sector leader said: "you only take action on carbon if you start measuring it".

"Keeping products in use creates more value for people, planet and the economy than recycling, but policy support remains insufficient for it to progress beyond a niche activity," said Sarah Ottaway, sustainability and social value lead, Suez. "As this report highlights, by requiring companies to disclose the impact of their material use, and find circular business strategies to reduce it, the government can drive demand for circular goods and services and create more societal benefits as a result."

The detailed conversations indicate an opportunity to boost demand for circular goods and services by factoring value chain emissions into decision making, the analysis suggested.

While voluntary initiatives from some large companies are already starting to make a difference, economy-wide incentives are lacking: no country currently has mandatory requirements for reporting Scope 3 value chain emissions, the research found.

Businesses that are looking to build more circular models told Green Alliance of their frustration at the lack of government support. "You want to bring the whole industry forward, not just have one or two people moving alone," said one manufacturer.

According to the analysis, emissions generated beyond a firm's own operations are on average more than 10 times higher than direct operational emissions, with significant emissions resulting from materials extraction, the production and transportation of components, and the final disposal of products.

At the COP26 Climate Summit in Glasgow last year, former chancellor Rishi Sunak outlined plans for a mandatory sustainability disclosure regime (SDR) that would require all large businesses to report on their emissions and net zero transition plans. The rules had been expected to cover value chain emissions for large, listed firms. But the government has yet to provide a clear timeline for the new regime and recent reports suggested the proposals had been shelved after they failed to feature in the recent Queen's Speech.

It remains to be seen if the next Prime Minister will pick up the proposals, especially given that several of the candidates are running on a deregulatory platform.

The recent progress report from the Climate Change Committee (CCC) emphasised the UK's path to net zero emissions was dependent on the creation of a more circular economy. It found there are insufficient plans for boosting resource efficiency and warned that the absence of action to encourage a more circulare economy was undermining wider efforts to reduce emissions.

This week's Green Alliance report also called on government to strengthen emissions reporting requirements for large public sector contracts. It suggested that under new public procurement guidance suppliers should need to submit a carbon reduction plan addressing all associated emissions.