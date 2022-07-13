GE shelves plans for giant wind blade factory on Teesside

There was good news and bad news for Teesside's plans to build on its position as one of the world's leading hubs for offshore wind technologies this week, after GE Renewable Energy shelved plans for a major new factory just days after SeAH Wind began work on a £400m facility.

Reports this week revealed GE Renewable Energy is no longer progressing with its plans for a wind blade manufacturing plant on Teesside due to a "lack of volume" in its order book.

The engineering giant announced in September last year that it had received planning permission from the Local Planning Authorities for a wind blade factory, which was set to be on the south bank of Teesside.

However, GE this week confirmed it had decided not to proceed with the plans due to a "lack of volume" in orders, but it stressed that it remains committed to supporting offshore wind projects in the UK.

"While we are not moving forward with plans for a Teesside facility due to lack of volume, we remain committed to supporting the growth of UK offshore wind, including powering what will be the world's largest offshore wind farm at Dogger Bank," a spokesperson for GE Offshore Wind said in a statement.

However, while GE Renewable Energy has stepped back from its plans on Teesside, South Korean steel manufacturer SeAH Wind has begun work on its new £400m offshore wind turbine facility on Teesside following an official ceremony to mark the start of construction at the site last week.

The 1.13 million square foot factory is to produce bases for offshore wind turbines and will be based at Redcar's Teesworks in Teesside's freeport zone. When complete it is "set to become the biggest of its kind in the world", creating up to 750 jobs in the region.

"Once again, SeAH will be supporting one of the most critical industries of our time, offshore wind, which is at the core of UK's net zero strategy," said Joonsung Lee, president and chief executive of SeAH Steel Holdings. "SeAH Wind will be the first XXL monopile foundation fabrication facility in the UK. With this massive factory it will signal a successful revival of the manufacturing sector in Teesside, as well as setting a great example for the UK government's initiative to support a green industrial revolution."

The ceremony was attended by Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng, who hailed the site as a major step forward for the UK's offshore wind industry. "It's fantastic to witness the ground-breaking for the UK's first monopile factory which will see Teesside laying the foundations for the future of offshore wind in the UK," he said. "This plant can be a cornerstone of our new world-class manufacturing base, bringing even more jobs to the region, while helping to strengthen Britain's energy security."

Mayor Ben Houchen hailed the start of work at the site as a "monumental day years in the making".

"Since 2017 we've had a challenging time to secure all of the land at Teesworks and have worked hard to get it remediated and investor-ready as quickly as possible," he said. "Now we've finally got to the good part. This is not only the first private sector project to get spades in the ground at Teesworks. It's not only the first at the Teesside Freeport. It's actually the first at any Freeport in the UK - once again proving our region is the place to do business in the safer, cleaner and healthier sectors of the future.

"The first building blocks are now in place to create hundreds of high-quality, well-paid jobs for people across Teesside, Darlington and Hartlepool for generations to come. And those numbers will only grow as the other transformational projects we've got lined up mark us out as the driving force behind the UK's low carbon ambitions."