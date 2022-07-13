Fast lane: Why urban transport decarbonisation must be accelerated to achieve net zero

Two new reports highlight the importance of switching to public transport and zero emission vehicles if net zero targets are to be met
Use of zero emissions vehicles such as buses, cars, bikes, and scooters need to be accelerated across the UK's cities in order to meet national decarbonisation targets, a new report has warned. The...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial