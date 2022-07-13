Fast lane: Why urban transport decarbonisation must be accelerated to achieve net zero

clock • 5 min read
Fast lane: Why urban transport decarbonisation must be accelerated to achieve net zero

Two new reports highlight the importance of switching to public transport and zero emission vehicles if net zero targets are to be met

Use of zero emissions vehicles such as buses, cars, bikes, and scooters need to be accelerated across the UK's cities in order to meet national decarbonisation targets, a new report has warned. The...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Author spotlight

Amber Rolt

View profile
More from Amber Rolt

GE shelves plans for giant wind blade factory on Teesside

Direct Air Capture start-up secures £3m funding boost

Most read
01

The cost of not zero

11 July 2022 • 11 min read
02

Tory leadership election draws battle lines over UK's net zero targets

11 July 2022 • 7 min read
03

Clownfall, classics, and the climate

07 July 2022 • 9 min read
04

Tory leadership hopefuls urged to confirm climate stance

12 July 2022 • 7 min read
05

'Very bad news for nature and climate': Fears grow for green agenda, as Boris Johnson set to quit as PM

07 July 2022 • 9 min read

More on Policy

Local authorities are responsible for managing transport, water, energy and waste initiatives | Credit: iStock
Policy

Poll: Public back more power for local authorities to deliver climate action

EXCLUSIVE: UK100 network of local authorities releases results of survey, alongside series of progress reports analysing central government's progress on decarbonisation

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 14 July 2022 • 5 min read
The race is on for the new Conservative Party leader | Credit: iStock
Politics

The BusinessGreen guide to the Tory leadership hopefuls' green credentials

The field is crowded, the race is wide open, and the Conservative Party’s commitment to climate action appears to be fracturing – we take a look at what we know so far about the candidate’s green plans

James Murray
James Murray
clock 13 July 2022 • 10 min read
Theresa May urges candidates to double down on climate action to tackle cost of living crisis
Politics

Theresa May urges candidates to double down on climate action to tackle cost of living crisis

Former PM argues a lot of the measures needed to deliver net zero will help curb energy bills, as COP26 President Alok Sharma warns ditching climate action would put UK on a 'road to nowhere'

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 13 July 2022 • 6 min read