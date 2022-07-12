Clocaenog Forest: RWE celebrates opening of its largest UK onshore wind farm

Energy giant RWE has this week celebrated the official opening of its 96MW Clocaenog Forest onshore wind farm in North Wales, hailing the project as its largest UK onshore wind farm to date.

The wind farm is located near Denbigh and comprises 27 turbines, boasting enough capacity to deliver clean power to 63,800 UK homes.

The project was originally completed in 2020 and has been delivering electricity for over a year, but Covid-19 restrictions prevented RWE from formally celebrating the opening of the £118m facility.

The wind farm is the latest addition to RWE's growing UK portfolio of renewable energy projects, which now comprises more than 4.8GW of renewable generation capacity from offshore wind, onshore wind, biomass, and hydro sites.

The company said it was now working to expand its portfolio further, with a number of major new Welsh projects in the pipeline. For example, it is working on the Awel y Môr project - an extension of the 576MW Gwynt y Môr offshore wind farm - and is in the early stages of development proposals for around 300MW of onshore wind capacity.

"RWE is the largest renewable generator in Wales with a long and proud history of pioneering wind power in the country," said Tom Glover, RWE's UK country chair. "Having invested well over £3bn in Welsh energy projects over the last decade, we are committed to further green growth and to being a key partner in delivering Welsh Government aims of meeting the country's electricity needs with renewable energy by 2035."

To mark the opening of the Clocaenog Forest project, RWE and its development team were joined by Julie James, Welsh Government Minister for Climate Change and dignitaries, community, and business leaders, and representatives from Natural Resources Wales at Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water's Llyn Brenig Visitor Centre.

"Onshore wind already accounts for 39 per cent of our renewable electricity generation in Wales but we have big ambitions in this sector," said James. "We have the vision for Wales to become net exporters of renewable energy in a way that supports the economy and retains value in Wales. We have already made great strides in making net zero a reality in Wales. We want an electricity network which is smarter, greener and capable of supporting a low carbon future, which meets the future needs of our communities and people."

Upon completion in 2020, the RWE's Clocaenog Forest wind farm began delivering a £768,000 annual community investment fund into the local area.

The fund is independently managed and administered by Community and Voluntary Support Conwy (CVSC) on behalf of local communities in Conwy and Denbighshire. It aims to establish a long-lasting legacy by delivering life-changing benefits for the neighbouring communities. So far, the Clocaenog Forest wind farm fund has invested £1.181m through 96 grants, creating more than 24 jobs and safeguarding a further 62 in the process.