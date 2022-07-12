'No nature, no us': Environment Agency boss raises alarm over biodiversity crisis

Cecilia Keating
clock • 3 min read
'No nature, no us': Environment Agency boss raises alarm over biodiversity crisis

Sir James Bevan expected to warn later today that England faces a ‘silent spring’ without action on nature loss

The boss of the Environment Agency, Sir James Bevan, is to deliver a speech later today warning how the biodiversity crisis poses an existential threat to the human race if left unaddressed. Launching...

