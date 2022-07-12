DPD and Bonnet team up for EV charging app boost

Electric vehicle (EV) charging app Bonnet has joined forces with logistics giant DPD in a new joint venture, which aims to give the delivery giant access to more than 32,000 charge points for its growing fleet of electric vans across the country.

The partnership will providing DPD's EV delivery drivers with access to the Bonnet app, which aims to make it easier for them to identify and access reliable charge points nationwide.

"The app will complement our own charging infrastructure and help our EV drivers access the public charging network in a timely and efficient way, whenever they need it," said Olly Craughan, head of sustainability at DPD. "We are racing ahead with the decarbonisation of our delivery fleet. Within the next 18 months we will go from 10 UK towns and cities served by an all-electric DPD fleet, to 30, and more than double our EV fleet."

The new partnership will also support DPD in its mission to become the UK's "most sustainable delivery company", the company said, as it looks to deliver on its goal of delivering the largest all-electric delivery fleet in the UK.

"DPD is committed to sustainable development, and on the cusp of significant scale up of its EV fleet," said Patrick Reich, co-founder and CEO of Bonnet. "This marries with Bonnet's mission to make public charging simpler and equitable for everyone that wants to switch to EVs. The app also ensures DPD drivers have real-time information on charge point availability at their fingertips."

DPD previously announced plans to have more than 3,000 EV delivery vans on the roads this year, with an overall target of operating 5,000 EVs by 2023.