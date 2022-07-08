ERM expands offshore offering with acquisition of marine planning consultancy MarineSpace

Global sustainability advisory firm ERM has acquired marine planning and environmental consultancy MarineSpace, in a move which will the firm hopes will strengthen its global capabilities in supporting critically needed offshore renewable energy projects.

Under the terms of the deal, the financial details of which were not disclosued, the MarineSpace UK team is to join ERM, enabling the firm to offer consulting and services to a global base of marine developers.

The company's portfolio of services includes insight into the full offshore renewables project lifecycle, from corporate strategy through to consent, operation and decommissioning, ERM said.

ERM added that it is looking to strengthen its renewables capabilities at a time when the need to accelerate the energy transition to guarantee energy security and tackle climate change has become an urgent priority for economies across the globe.

The acquisition of MarineSpace should enable ERM to deliver end-to-end services to support marine infrastructure projects in a broad range of sectors operating in the coastal and marine environment, it said.

New services offered by ERM will include marine development planning and permitting, geological, geophysical and ecological services, marine data management and maritime engineering.

The acquisition follows a number of mergers from ERM in the renewables space, where it recently acquired the Renewables Consulting Group and Arcus.

Tom Reichert, chief executive at ERM, said the latest move will help to support marine infrastructure projects around the world, at a time when the shift to renewables has never been more critical.

"We're looking forward to working with the MarineSpace team to support more marine infrastructure projects around the world, as part of our ambitions to meet the needs of the rapidly evolving renewables market and shape a sustainable future with the world's leading organisations," he said.

His comments were echoed by Stuart Lowe, founder of MarineSpace, who said "the best-in-class marine expertise we offer will bring ERM a breadth of skills and depth of resources to respond rapidly to evolving market needs".

"For our people at MarineSpace, it gives them the opportunity to be part of a global consultancy and develop personally and professionally as part of ERM's global footprint," he added.