Olam Food Ingredients unveils almond sustainability goals

Ingredient provider reveals how it is introducing eco-friendly measures across its 50,000 acre almond business
Sustainable agri-business and ingredient provider Olam Food Ingredients (OFI) has announced a wave of new sustainability targets for its 50,000 acres of almond orchards across Australia and the US...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial