Cleantech software developer FlexiDAO has secured investment from a group of global tech firms, including Google and Microsoft, as it looks to launch a new software platform which aims to offer businesses worldwide access to 24/7 carbon-free electricity.

FlexiDAO announced this week that it has raised $6.5m in an investment round led by SET Ventures with additional investment provided by existing investor EIT InnoEnergy.

The company's software aims to help companies and governments operate using carbon-free energy round the clock, by certifying and tracing their electricity and its true carbon content. The latest investment round is set to fund the cleantech firm's plans to scale its carbon-tracking software platform worldwide.

The software has been designed to help companies to reach their carbon-free and net-zero targets by allowing them to switch to certifiable 24/7 carbon-free energy providers by tracking the carbon emissions of the energy sources they use.

As well as investing in the platform, Google and Microsoft are already using FlexiDAO's services to help them reach their own targets of using 100 per cent carbon free electricity by 2030.

"As Google and others move towards 24/7 carbon-free energy, we need new capabilities that enable us to track with credibility how the carbon-free electricity produced matches what is consumed," said Maud Texier, global head of clean energy development at Google.

Simone Accornero, chief executive and co-founder of FlexiDAO, said accessing clean power at all times was critical to meeting global climate goals. "If we don't act now by pushing breakthrough technologies that decarbonise every electron, every hour of every day, we will never meet decarbonisation targets," he added.

The announcement comes at a time where more than one-third of the world's largest publicly traded companies have net zero targets. There is also increasing pressure on these companies to transparently report on their emissions to drive their decarbonisation efforts.

However, the growing number of companies that have signed up to 100 per cent renewable power tariffs still draw power from grids that rely on fossil fuels, especially during periods when renewables generation is low. Many existing schemes used to certify and report the carbon footprint of electricity usage match a company's energy demand with renewable energy on a global and annual basis. But this approach does not account for real world geographical constraints and the hourly, or daily, fluctuations on the grid where electricity may come from fossil fuels, such as when there is not enough wind or solar power available.

FlexiDAO said a company procuring "100 per cent renewable" energy may continue to receive fossil fuel power depending on their location and the time of day, month or year.

The new software platform works by using blockchain technology to certify and trace electricity from production to consumption, to enable credible and verifiable data on the energy's carbon footprint. As such, customers can better understand the origin and carbon footprint of the energy they consume across their operations and take action to procure cleaner electricity and drive decarbonisation of their operations, which FlexiDAO said could make "24/7 carbon-free energy a reality".