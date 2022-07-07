'There is no place for virtue signalling in finance': Stuart Kirk quits HSBC following controversial climate comments

An HSBC executive who was recently suspended after a controversial speech he made about climate change has resigned from his role as global head of sustainable investments at the bank's asset management arm, claiming the firm's behaviour had made his position "unsustainable".

Stuart Kirk, whose controversial comments back in May appeared to downplay the scale of the risk posed by climate change, attracting widespread media coverage and criticism in the fallout, today he announced had quit his role at HSBC Global Asset Management.

In a post today on LinkedIn, Kirk blamed the conduct of HSBC since his 'Miami' speech - in which he said "Who cares if Miami is six metres under water in 100 years?" - and asserted that he had enjoyed a 27-year "unblemished record" across his roles in finance, journalism and consulting up until this moment.

He also took a parting swipe at both HSBC and the wider environmental social and governance (ESG) movement across finance.

"Investing is hard. So is saving our planet," he wrote. "Opinions on both differ. But humanity's best chance of success is open and honest debate. If companies believe in diversity and speaking up, they need to walk the talk. A cancel culture destroys wealth and progress.

"There is no place for virtue signalling in finance. Likewise as a writer, researcher and investor, I know that words or trading shares can only achieve so much. True impact comes from the combination of real-world action and innovative solutions."

He added that the "mainstream bubble" of sustainable finance suffered from "nonsense, hypocrisy, sloppy logic and groupthink".

Kirk also used his resignation announcement to promote a new project he said he is working on aimed at delivering "the greatest sustainable investment idea ever conceived" through the work of a "crack group of like-minded individuals", which he claimed would create an entirely new asset class.

Referencing his widely-criticised speech back May, Kirk said: "To be announced later this year, the first project will underline the central argument in my speech: that human ingenuity can and will overcome the challenges ahead, while at the same time offering huge investment opportunities."

Campaign groups welcomed his resignation. Beau O'Sullivan, senior campaigner for Bank on our Future, said the onus was now on HSBC to prove that climate change was a top priority for the bank by ending its financial support for fossil fuels.

"This is what accountability looks like," O'Sullivan said. "You can't downplay the very real impacts of climate change and hold a senior position at an institution currently making those impacts worse through its financing decisions.

"HSBC now has everything to prove to show that it does take climate change seriously, by putting an end to its financing of fossil fuel expansion and supporting the growth of renewable energy instead."

A version of this article originally appeared at Investment Week.