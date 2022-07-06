'Institutional greenwashing': MEPs back 'green' investment labels for fossil gas and nuclear projects

The European Parliament has today backed the classification of fossil gas and nuclear power projects as 'green' investments in the EU's sustainable finance labelling system, in a controversial vote that was quickly slammed by environmental groups as "an act of institutional greenwashing".

In a relatively close vote, 328 MEPs voted against a proposal to remove gas and nuclear from the European Commission's draft green taxonomy rules, with 278 in favour and 33 abstentions.

Several years in development, the EU Taxonomy aims to draw up a clear framework for what projects constitute a 'green' investment in order to provide clarity to the financial sector and unlock increased private sector funding in support of the bloc's 2050 net zero ambitions.

However, the green labelling rules have attracted widespread controversy after the European Commission unveiled proposals to classify fossil fuel gas power and nuclear projects as 'green', if such projects meet certain conditions.

The Commission argued nuclear projects had a crucial role to play in the continent's transition to net zero emission energy systems and gas projects could help curb emissions by replacing coal power plants, bolster energy security, and pave the way for the development of carbon capture and storage (CCS) and hydrogen infrastructure. Officials also argued that the case for including both technologies in the green taxonomy had been strengthened by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which has triggered efforts across the bloc to boost domestic energy generation.

As such, despite an amendment being tabled at the European Parliament to remove gas and nuclear from the EU Commission's proposed taxonomy, the majority of MEPs voted for such projects to remain within the green finance classification framework.

The proposed EU taxonomy still requires approval from national ministers on the European Council, which could prove another barrier to its adoption given some governments have signalled their opposition to nuclear projects being included.

But today's vote is nevertheless potentially hugely significant, as the EU taxonomy promises to be among the first major green finance labelling systems worldwide, and could well have a major bearing on where investment is directed within Europe, as well as across global markets. The UK is also currently developing its own green taxonomy, and is likely to use the EU's green investment criteria as a template.

Immediately, following the vote, several environmental groups - WWF together with ClientEarth, and Greenpeace in a separate move - indicated that they planned to explore various avenues for action, potentially including legal routes, against the planned taxonomy rules, arguing that its present guise does not comply with climate targets agreed under the Paris Agreement.

The inclusion of gas projects in the green taxonomy has caused particular ire, as it is a fossil fuel that creates significant greenhouse gas emissions when burned to produce electricity and heat, unless fitted with carbon capture technology.

Laurence Tubiana, CEO of the European Climate Foundation, singled out the inclusion of fossil gas in the green taxonomy as setting "a dangerous precedent" that risked ploughing investment into assets that could become stranded as economies decarbonise, although she made no direct comment on the inclusion of nuclear in the criteria.

"With gas in the Taxonomy, the European Union has missed its chance to set a gold standard for sustainable finance," she said, adding that "politics and vested interests have won over science".

"The EU Taxonomy now falls short of its own initial goal, which was to prevent greenwashing in the financial system," Tubiana added. "Investors, companies and consumers, will now be looking elsewhere for the science-based clarity and credibility they need. Make no mistake: this failure will not save fossil investments from becoming stranded assets. The path towards the energy of the future is already marked, with the Paris Agreement as our compass, and there is no space for fossil fuels in it."

Nuclear arguably has stronger backing from some sections of the green economy for inclusion in the taxonomy, although concerns remain over the high costs of developing such projects, as well as the risks surrounding nuclear waste.

The European Environment Bureau (EEB), a network of more than 180 environmental groups across Europe, slammed MEP's failure to veto the inclusion of both gas and nuclear in the list of 'sustainable investments' as "an act of institutional greenwashing".

Patrick ten Brink, the EEB's secretary-general, warned that billions of euros in financing were now at risk of being diverted into polluting energy sources, thereby undermining the credibility of the EU's entire green policy agenda.

"By ignoring science and expert advice, the EU institutions have collectively failed to resist vested interests," he said. "Without any doubt, the credibility of the European green project is today weaker than yesterday. Civil society organisations see this political act as an unjustifiable breach of the EU Green Deal promises."