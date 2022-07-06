One-stop-shop: Octopus launches EV package featuring car, charger, and clean energy tariff

Monthly bills to cover car, tyres, charger, clean energy tariff, and repair and breakdown services

The electric vehicles (EV) arm of Octopus Energy has this morning launched a new package, which provides customers with a car, charger, and flexible clean energy tariff.

Octopus Electric Vehicles said its new package would enable UK drivers to save up £3,755 on fuel bills over the course of a three-year lease contract.

Customers who sign up to the deal will pay a monthly fee that covers the cost of the car, tyres, services, repair, and breakdown assistance from the AA, Octopus explained.

The deal also includes an Ohme Home Pro charger and a 100 per cent flexible charging tariff, dubbed Octopus Intelligence, which the company claims is its "smartest, cheapest and greenest" home charging solution. The solution enables drivers to optimise their charging schedule to keep refuelling costs low, while helping to alleviate pressure on the UK's electricity grid.

The package will also be made available to customers in the US, where Octopus is currently setting up a second country base, it added.

An Octopus spokesperson told BusinessGreen the average driver of an MG ZS EV would pay roughly £443.18 a month for the package.

Octopus Electric Vehicles CEO, Fiona Howard, said the company hoped the "ultimate EV package" would attract "millions of new customers" in both the UK and US.

"We've seen that drivers are looking for experts that can offer the full EV package to guide them through their journey," she said. "With more EV models entering the market every month, and innovative tariffs like Intelligent Octopus making charging your car as easy as your phone, we only expect the transition to accelerate."

Drivers who sign up to the package will also receive 5,000 "free" miles on the tariff, or, if they do not have access to home charging, be given 5,000 miles on Octopus's 'Electric Juice' public charging network, Octopus said.

It added that it would help drivers select the right car for them as part of the service, noting that it had bulk ordered popular electric models to ensure customers were not subjected to the lengthy waiting lists currently afflicting the EV market.

AA President, Edmund King, welcomed the launch of the new electric vehicle package. "As EVs become more prevalent, so too do the needs of drivers looking to make the switch," he said. "Alongside the myriad support options for new customers, we are very excited to be providing our breakdown assistance to Octopus EV's ultimate EV package. This innovative product really shows that no boxes have been left unchecked when drivers transition to a greener vehicle."

The news comes just a day after the latest sales figures from auto industry group SMMT confirmed that plug-in models accounted for over a fifth of new car registrations last month, marking a new record for the sector as battery electric vehicles continued to provide the one spot in an otherwise contracting market.

