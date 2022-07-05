DIY retail giant Kingfisher has today announced that it is committing to a new 2040 net zero target, as well as aiming for 60 per cent of total sales to come from 'sustainable home' products by the end of 2025.

The retailer, which owns B&Q and Screwfix, revealed a new wave of environmental goals as part of its annual Responsible Business Report, which was published today and also tracks the progress the company has made against its previous responsible business targets.

Highlights from the 2021/22 financial year include a 24.5 per cent reduction in carbon emissions across Kingfisher's operations; more than £5.8bn in annual sales from 'sustainable home' products, representing 44 per cent of total sales; and confirmation 100 per cent of the company's catalogue paper is now responsibly sourced and is on track to be Forest Positive by 2025/26.

The retailer also confirmed it is now aiming to reach net zero emissions for operations by the end of 2040, as well as increasing annual sales from sustainable home products to acocunt for 60 per cent of total sales by the end of 2025.

Thierry Garnier, chief executive at Kingfisher, said that the retailers new net zero target was designed to put the company in line with global efforts to limit global warming to below 1.5C.

"By uniting colleagues behind our responsible business ambitions and embedding our targets into our reward structures and governance processes, we are committed to use our knowledge, experience and scale to achieve positive change for all," he said.

He added that Kingfisher is also actively looking for ways to promote easier and more affordable sustainable living solutions for its customer base. "We think everyone deserves a greener, healthier home - that's comfortable to live in but uses fewer resources and costs less to run," he said. "With rising energy prices, home energy efficiency has never been more important."

In related news, leading construction industry supplier Travis Perkins today also provided an update on its progress against its carbon reduction targets, which it announced last year.

The company said it has successfully implemented carbon data reporting across the business, introduced alternative fuel technologies and electric charging points, and rolled out a more efficient fleet management system.

The business also moved to a 100 per cent renewable energy tariff in November last year and is now generating 1,000 tonnes less carbon emissions per month across its UK operations, it said.

"As a leader in the industry, we see it as our responsibility to help our customers and suppliers to reduce the carbon footprint in our supply chain so we can help build better communities," said chief financial officer Alan Williams, who is also the group leadership team sponsor for decarbonisation.

Want to find out more about companies are taking part in the net zero transition? Sign up now to join us at this year's Net Zero Festival.