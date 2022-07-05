Oil refiner Varo Energy unveils plan to achieve net zero by 2040

European oil refinery giant Varo Energy has today announced a new commitment to achieve net zero emissions by 2040, unveiling plans to invest $3.5bn in sustainable solutions such as hydrogen over the next four years.

The company this morning published a sweeping new climate strategy detailing how it plans to reinvest cash generated from its conventional fossil fuels business to drive the expansion of its Sustainable Energies division, which focuses on low carbon growth markets in Europe such as hydrogen, biofuels, biomethane, BioLNG, e-mobility, and carbon removal projects.

The company said that over the next four years from 2022-26 it will look to invest around $3.5bn, with around two-thirds of the total allocated to its Sustainable Energies business and just $140m allocated annually to support its conventional fuels business.

It hopes that the strategy will triple its EBITDA by 2026 from $320m in 2021, with cash generated from Sustainable Energies contributing to more than 50 per cent of pre-tax profits as it rapidly transitions towards becoming a low carbon business.

Varo's chief executive, Dev Sanyal, said that the announcement comes at a time when its customers' needs are changing fast, and as such it wants to explore new ways to support its customer base as they work to meet their own net zero ambitions.

"This [investment] will enable Varo to provide integrated energy solutions to a wide variety of sectors including food, wholesalers and retailers as well as hard to abate sectors like industrial heat and aviation," he said. "It will also reorient Varo into the higher growth low-carbon sector and generate significant EBITDA growth."

Marcel Van Poecke, Varo's chairman and vice chair of company shareholder Carlyle International Energy Partners, said the new strategy would support established trends that are accelerating across the energy sector.

"The need to take action to limit global warming is driving regulatory change and shifting consumer behaviour and it is clear that Varo has a key role to play in Europe's energy transition and energy security," he said.

In related news, oil giant BP today announced the completion of a joint study with gas specialist BOC, which explores optimised designs for a potential hydrogen distribution network for heavy duty transportation in the UK.

The study concluded that in the short-term, distributing hydrogen as a compressed gas via road trailer is the best option to stimulate the UK market for hydrogen fuel for heavy duty transport.

And in further hydrogen industry news, First Hydrogen today revealed it has submitted two green hydrogen production projects for the initial round of funding from the UK government's Net Zero Hydrogen Fund (NZHF) programme.

First Hydrogen has proposed two potential 40MW green hydrogen production sites, located in Carrington, Greater Manchester and in the Thames Estuary area.

The £240m NZHF program is run by the Department for Business, Energy, and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) and promises to provide financial support to a range of hydrogen projects as the government works to deliver on its goal of delivering 10GW of domestic hydrogen production by 2030, of which around 5GW would come from green hydrogen projects.