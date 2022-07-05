Oxbury Bank has secured a further £20m equity investment through its latest funding round, as the UK AgTech bank eyes further development of its platform to help farmers access finance for sustainable agricultural technologies and climate-positive projects.

The latest investment comes from both new and existing investors - including Frontier Agriculture and Hutchinsons Group, as well as technology investors Hambro Perks and Grosvenor Food & AgTech - and brings total capital raised by Oxbury Bank to £68m to date.

Since first opening its doors to lending in February last year, the bank claims to have attracted £500m of business to help its customers invest in improving their farms, provide short-term cashflow funding, and unlock investment in climate projects across the UK food supply chain.

The latest equity investment is earmarked to help further develop the firm's AgTech banking platform Oxbury Earth, through which it aims to offer farmers new data insights to help improve sustainability, provenance, and productivity performance across their businesses, it said.

James Farrar, Oxbury's co-founder and CEO, said the fresh £20m injection "gives us huge confidence in our ability to grow" both the Oxbury Earth platform and the wider business.

"For decades farmers have had a very limited choice between very similar incumbent banks and we appreciate how many farmers now want to be part of Oxbury," he added. "They are critical to food production and we support them at a very practical level with a team grounded in the sector.

"This latest capital round makes it very clear that investors also see the benefit of combining the best people with the technology to be quick and nimble while reflecting our customers' needs."

It follows the UK government's announcement last week that it plans to earmark £12.5m from its farming research and development programme for "sustainable farm-based protein" innovation projects. That announcement followed the publication of the government's new Food Strategy, which faced fierce criticism from the farming industry and environmental groups, but which did promise a renewed efforts to accelerate the roll out of new sustainable farming technologies.

Anthony James, managing partner at Grosvenor Food & AgTech, said the investment in Oxbury would help to increase its lending power, and thereby "enable more British farming and supply chain businesses to enhance their productivity and sustainability".

"Oxbury has made an immediate impact to UK agriculture, substantiated by its impressive lending figures and ambitious future targets, demonstrating that it is uniquely placed to support British farming through its innovative banking products and fintech solutions," he said.