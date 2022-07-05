An interest(ing) idea

The clean energy transition is, among many other things, a financing challenge. As I've argued many times before clean technologies often cost a bit more upfront than incumbent technologies,
but then deliver substantial and sustained running cost savings. In such scenarios, finance typically has a critical role to play in helping people overcome the initial financial barrier and unlock the...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial