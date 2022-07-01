'Inherently inefficient': Too much UK farmland used for livestock, WWF warns

Swathes of UK farmland used for livestock and animal feed rather than crops to feed people, according to WWF

Vast amounts of the UK's arable land is being used to feed livestock rather than crops for human consumption, in what WWF has branded an "inherently inefficient" process that is fuelling food insecurity, climate change, and driving nature's decline both domestically and overseas.

New research today from the conservation group reveals that half the UK's wheat harvest each year - enough to produce 11 billion loaves of bread - is largely being used to feed chickens and pigs, despite the worsening global food insecurity sparked by Russia's war in Ukraine.

Wheat and barley used to feed farmed animals in the UK uses around 40 per cent of domestic arable land - or around two million hectares - while large quantities of soy is also imported to feed pigs and poultry, which is fuelling the destruction of habitats and forests overseas, the report warns.

Moreover, oats grown in the UK to feed livestock each year makes up around a third of the country's annual oat harvest, which WWF estimated would be enough to produce almost six billion bowls of porridge.

The report argues that the current farming system in the UK is inefficient and a significant source of greenhouse gas emissions, due to an unsustainable focus on livestock production. While livestock and their feed make up 85 per cent of the UK's total land-use for agriculture, meat and dairy products provide less than 32 per cent of calories and 48 per cent of protein in British diets, it notes.

The findings come amid soaring food and energy prices, driven in part by the conflict in Ukraine, which had been one of the world's largest wheat producers and exporters, and crippling heat waves in parts of Europe and Asia that have impacted agricultural yields.

As such WWF has today added its voice to the growing chorus of calls for the government to accelerate the development of a more sustainable and climate-friendly approach to farming in the UK.

"With food prices soaring, we can't afford to stay locked into a food system that's not fit for purpose," said Kate Norgrove, WWF's executive director of advocacy and campaigns. "Far too much of the food we eat is produced in ways that are fuelling the climate crisis and driving catastrophic nature loss, yet failing to deliver affordable, healthy food for all."

The UK's Climate Change Committee (CCC) has repeatedly criticised the government's glaring lack of climate policy on agriculture and land-use, with both the UK's Net Zero Strategy and recent National Food Strategy widely seen as having failed to deliver significant new measures to tackle farming emissions or encourage more sustainable diets. And, this week the CCC once again stressed the urgent need for a strategy to ensure more UK land is used for cultivating crops for human consumption and nature-restoration.

In order to free up more land to grow fruit, vegetables and nuts for people and build a more nature and climate friendly agriculture system in the UK, WWF suggests replacing animal feeds such as soy and cereal with alternatives such as grass, by-products from the food supply chain, and insect meal.

Such an approach would necessitate a reduction in the overall numbers of livestock in the UK, but the report argues that with the right farming incentives in place UK pasture-fed beef and lamb could still provide the backbone of a nature-friendly, regenerative agriculture system.

It stresses that, with effective safeguards in place livestock can play a critical role in fertilising the soil and making use of areas of grazing land that is unsuitable for growing food crops at scale.

However, Norgrove also highlighted the risk of focusing too heavily on driving down the carbon footprint of food production, which she warned could provide cover for other negative environmental impacts from intensive agriculture such as slurry pollution and using vast amounts of land to produce chicken feed.

"To make our food system truly shock-resistant we need to accelerate a shift to sustainable production, including rethinking the way we are using huge quantities of the UK's most productive land to grow food for livestock instead of people," added Norgrove. "UK governments can futureproof our food and bring huge benefits for nature and climate at the same time by ramping up support for farmers to transform our landscapes, making space for nature in farms and forests, fields and fens."

