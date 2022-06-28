Global Briefing: NATO confirms carbon neutral mission

Military alliance announces target to cut emissions 45 per cent by 2030, Australia explores carbon pricing plans, and all the big green stories from around the world this week
NATO confirms plan to deliver net zero emissions by 2050 NATO may have a lot on its hands right now, but that has not stopped the defence alliance this week unveiling plans to achieve net zero emissions...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial