COP15: Much-delayed global biodiversity summit set to be relocated to Montreal

Cecilia Keating
clock • 2 min read
Montreal skyline | iStock
Image:

Montreal skyline | iStock

Reports suggest repeatedly delayed Kunming Summit is now set to be hosted in Montreal this December

The COP15 Biodiversity Summit looks set to be subjected to yet another scheduling change, after insiders revealed this morning that it is now expected to be held in Montreal, Canada, instead of its original location of Kunming, China.

The conference, which was originally scheduled to take place in October 2020 but has been delayed four times as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, is now expected to take place between 5 and 17 December in Montreal, the home of its organising body, the UN Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD).

The UN Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) is yet to officially confirm the change of plans, with an official announcement expected this week. But observers of the long running negotiations told Reuters a change of location was now expected following reports the Chinese government was considering a postponing the crucial talks for a fifth time due to Covid, this time until 2023.

At the summit, governments from around the world are expected to finalise and sign a landmark Paris Agreement-style UN treaty for biodiversity, designed to catalyse policies at an international, national, and local level that combat nature loss.

Sharing the news on Twitter, Li Shuo, a policy advisor at Greenpeace China, said the decision to relocate the conference to Montreal would help concentrate leaders' attention on thrashing out the terms of the global biodiversity deal.

"This belated decision should focus everyone's minds now on the quality of the deal, including ambitious protection targets, robust implementation mechanism, and a strong finance package," he said.

A draft version of the so-called Post-2020 Global Biodiversity Framework, published in 2021, includes goals to conserve at least 30 per cent of the planet's land and oceans by 2030; for pollution from all sources to be reduced to levels that are not harmful to biodiversity; for pesticide use to be slashed by two thirds, for nutrient run off to be halved, and for plastic pollution eliminated.

However, the question of how developing nations will be financially supported to achieve the goals is expected to be a key flashpoint between governments tasked with finalising the treaty. There are also long-standing questions over how to ensure the new targets are met, after a previous package of global targets for nature protection and restoration for 2020 were badly missed by governments around the world.

Related Topics

Cecilia Keating
Author spotlight

Cecilia Keating

View profile
More from Cecilia Keating

Sustainable Aviation Fuel blockchain solution to offer business travel credits

Danish electric ferry breaks record for longest trip on single battery charge

Most read
01

Reports: Prime Minister planning to slash £1bn from existing energy efficiency schemes to fund new insulation drive

16 June 2022 • 4 min read
02

Going Under: 200,000 homes and businesses at risk of rising sea levels

15 June 2022 • 3 min read
03

Government axes plug-in car grant, as industry warns shock move comes at 'worst possible time'

14 June 2022 • 5 min read
04

Greener wheat: Nestle launches new regenerative farming initiative

15 June 2022 • 3 min read
05

Plans for giant battery storage project aims to usurp gas hub proposals

16 June 2022 • 2 min read

More on Biodiversity

Back to Nature: One-in-five UK councils say they are rewilding or plan to do so
Biodiversity

Back to Nature: One-in-five UK councils say they are rewilding or plan to do so

Investigation by Inkcap Journal and the Guardian shows growing public sector appetite for nature recovery projects

Tom Gockelen-Kozlowski
clock 20 June 2022 • 2 min read
Regenerative agriculture aims to have positive outcomes on nature, such as nourishing the soil, increasing biodiversity, or improving water quality | Credit: Unilever
Supply chain

Agribusiness Task Force: Sustainable Markets Initiative launches new regenerative agriculture push

Prince of Wales-backed initiative brings together leading food businesses to explore how to accelerate adoption of more sustainable farming practices

James Murray
James Murray
clock 17 June 2022 • 3 min read
Could renewables really help revive nature?
Biodiversity

Could renewables really help revive nature?

A major new report from trade body Eurelectric explores how renewables projects could work in harmony with nature recovery plans

James Murray
James Murray
clock 16 June 2022 • 7 min read