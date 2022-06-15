North Sea Transition Authority says the move is a vital step in achieving the government's 2030 target of capturing 20 to 30 million tonnes of CO2 per year
The UK's first-ever carbon storage (CS) licensing round formally kicked off yesterday, in a move that marks a major step forward for plans to capture 20 to 30 million tonnes of CO2 a year from a series...
