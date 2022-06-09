Extreme weather: Grid operators ordered to review storm response plans

James Murray
clock • 4 min read
Extreme weather: Grid operators ordered to review storm response plans

Business Secretary announces deadlines for network operators to enhance their storm preparedness plans following disruption caused by Storm Arwen

Grid operators have today been ordered to review their severe weather escalation plans and improve their communications systems, following the widespread blackouts that followed last year's Storm Arwen....

Brooklyn startup addresses gun violence with climate jobs

The ranting critics of sustainability may have a point

