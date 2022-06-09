Extreme weather: Grid operators ordered to review storm response plans

Business Secretary announces deadlines for network operators to enhance their storm preparedness plans following disruption caused by Storm Arwen
Grid operators have today been ordered to review their severe weather escalation plans and improve their communications systems, following the widespread blackouts that followed last year's Storm Arwen....
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial