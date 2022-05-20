Hinkley Point C confirms fresh delays, as MPs raise nuclear decommissioning concerns

The Hinkley Point C nuclear power plant is facing a further year delay and an additional £3bn of costs, according to an update from developer EDF.

The company today published a review of the project, confirming that pandemic related disruption had resulted in the timetable slipping once again for the high profile project.

The latest delay means the first reactor unit is now scheduled to start operating in June 2027, a year later than previous planned, with costs estimated to reach between £25bn and £26bn.

The company said the over-runs would have no impact on the cost borne by British consumers or taxpayers.

But the announcement is a further blow to a project that was originally expected to come online by 2017 and has sparked fresh warnings about the feasibility of the government's plans to start construction of eight new nuclear power plant projects over the course of the coming decade.

In a statement, Stuart Crooks, managing director of Hinkley Point C, said the latest delays were a direct result of the Covid-19 pandemic. "You will all have experienced the severe impact of Covid-19 on the project over the last two years," he said in a message to staff working on the project. "You will remember how we suddenly had to cut numbers on site from more than 5,000 to around 1,500. For many months after that, we remained far below our plan for site numbers as our ability to fully ramp up activity was thwarted by the need for measures to prevent infection.

"Keeping workers safe with social distancing in canteens, buses and at work meant we had no choice but to become less efficient. In civil construction alone, having fewer people than planned means we lost in excess of half a million individual days of critical work in 2020 and 2021. Our supply chain was also hit hard and is still impacted now. In April 2020, 180 suppliers were fully shut down, but even as late as February this year, more than 60 suppliers were operating with reduced productivity due to Covid."

Reacting to the news, Greenpeace UK's policy director Doug Parr, said the latest delays and "spiralling costs" were "becoming more predictable than the rising sun".

"If the UK had directed as much investment to offshore wind as it has on Hinkley Point C we could have generated more than three times as much power, and we'd be getting it in a fraction of the time," he said. "The government's big bet on nuclear is backfiring with every extra billion added to the bill."

However, a government spokesperson said it was understandable that the covid pandemic would have led to delays.

"We will continue to work closely with EDF to bring Hinkley Point C to completion, the first new nuclear power station in a generation, which has created and supported over 22,000 jobs across the UK," they said. "New nuclear power is essential to the UK's energy security, providing clean and affordable homegrown power."

The update came on the same day as the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) published a report warning the government had failed to move early enough to commission new energy capacity to replace nuclear plants that are set to retire in the coming years.

Specifically, the PAC said the terms of the 2009 sale of seven nuclear power stations to EDF Energy had "placed a disproportionate amount of risk for meeting future decommissioning costs on the taxpayer", and argued that failures in the government's investment strategy for the Nuclear Liabilities Fund have already seen the taxpayer having to top it by an additional £10.7bn in just two years.

The report also warned that with nuclear power accounting for 16 per cent of UK electricity generation, the timetable for the closure of the seven nuclear stations by 2028 is set to result in a significant reduction in the UK's generating capacity. As such the Committee recommended that the government and EDF should "double-check whether it would be technically feasible, safe and cost-effective to extend the lives of any of the remaining operating stations".

"Our current generation of nuclear power plants are reaching the end of life and there is huge uncertainty over the risks and timescales of decommissioning and commissioning this energy infrastructure," said Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown MP, deputy chair of the PAC. "But we are seeing clearly the near-term risks of having to import energy. Government must prioritise the deliverable, safe and efficient plan to decommission these facilities and sustainably replace energy production that we owe to future generations, to alleviate the impact of rising energy costs on the public and business and insulate the UK from disruptions to our energy supply."

He added that the decommissioning dates of these power stations was "clear decades ago" and as such the government "should have been commissioning this replacement at that time, so that by now they would be generating base load power into the grid".

In response, a government spokesperson said: "We are absolutely committed to bolstering the UK's nuclear capacity. As set out in our Energy Security Strategy, we will approve up to eight more reactors by 2030 - equivalent to one a year and deploy three times more nuclear power by 2050. This is on top of a £2bn investment for new nuclear projects. We are working closely with EDF to ensure the safe and cost-effective decommissioning of the previous generation of nuclear power stations while investing in the nuclear technologies of tomorrow including Small and Advanced Modular Reactors."