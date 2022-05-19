Cut From The Same Cloth: Alpine Group signs up to Future-Fit Business Benchmark

A textiles manufacturer that supplies clothing brands such as The North Face, American Eagle Outfitters, Under Armour, and Sweaty Betty is to undertake the Future-Fit Business Benchmark in a first for the industry.

Alpine Group this week announced it is to use the science-based strategic management tool - which aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals - to define what it needs to do to deliver credible action towards a 'future-fit society'.

Announced to mark Alpine Group's 40th anniversary, the company said its adoption of the benchmark would provide consumers, investors, and employees with the accountability they increasingly demanding.

"In the early years, when I was visiting textile and dyeing mills, I had seen with my own eyes the damage the industry was doing, and no one seemed to care about sustainability then," said Ashok Mahtani, co-founder and chairman of Alpine Group. "Fixing that broken system requires collective effort. At Alpine, we have spent the past 40 years researching and pioneering sustainable breakthroughs in materials science and manufacturing technology.

"Adopting the Future-Fit Business Benchmark now is our way of accelerating change by bringing the rest of the industry - brands and partners alike - on this journey with us. We do it so that our innovation and manufacturing can positively impact the entire value chain."

Among the firm's commitments is a pledge that by next year more than 60 per cent of all its polyester will come from recycled bottle or textile waste.

In addition, 2023 will also see the company source all wood pulp for its man-made cellulose fiber (MMCF) from Canopy Green Shirt fiber manufacturers - a leading global standard for sustainable MMCF manufacturer. By 2030, 75 per cent its man-made fibers will be from tree-free sources including agricultural waste and bacterial cellulose, the company added.

"The transition to true sustainability is going to be long and hard for any business - and like any journey, you don't get very far unless you know exactly where you're going," said Dr Geoff Kendall, co-founder and CEO of Future-Fit Foundation. "The Future-Fit Business Benchmark defines the destination all companies need to aim for and offers guidance to steer toward it."

Kendall added many businesses were still not taking the steps required to slash their environmental impacts. "That widespread lack of ambition only serves to underline the importance of Alpine Group's commitment to Future-Fit," he said. "It's a milestone development that stands to pave the way for the fashion industry as a whole. Hopefully other organisations will follow Alpine Group's lead - to play their part in building a better world."