Formula E's new racing car opens a major new frontier in electric vehicle technology

clock • 5 min read

The world of electric motorsport is helping to drive green change away from the racetrack, argues Sylvain Filippi, managing director of the Envision Racing Formula E team

The UK is leading the way, as across the world, governments are setting ambitious targets to phase out traditional petrol and diesel vehicles and transition to electric vehicles (EVs), proposing that more...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen
member?

Login

Most read
01

'Climate security is energy security': Alok Sharma urges world to 'break dependency on fossil fuels'

16 May 2022 • 8 min read
02

'A new future for Saltend': Can hydrogen and carbon capture create a 'green' chemicals hub on the Humber?

16 May 2022 • 8 min read
03

Moving Mountains: Drax moves forward with plans to create giant Scottish hydropower station

17 May 2022 • 5 min read
04

Government accused of seeking 'US-style' system of environmental regulation

13 May 2022 • 5 min read
05

The heat is on: Netherlands set to ban fossil fuel boilers from 2026

18 May 2022 • 4 min read

More on Automotive

Credit: Gravitricity
Energy

'Superfuel of the future': Government hands out £60m to cutting-edge hydrogen projects

Hydrogen produced from offshore wind, nuclear, and ammonia among initiatives to be explored across 28 projects that have today secured fresh funding

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 19 May 2022 • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
Investment

'ESG is a scam': S&P draws ire from Elon Musk after booting Tesla from ESG index

Electric vehicle giant's CEO Elon Musk claims ESG has been 'weaponised by phony social justice warriors'

Kathleen Gallagher
clock 19 May 2022 • 2 min read
Electric vehicles represent a $7tr market opportunity by 2030 alone, according to BNEF | Credit: iStock
Automotive

EVs sales may be soaring, but are carmakers really on the road to net zero?

EVs are moving towards mass market adoption in key markets, but new research suggests many major carmakers have still not fully embraced the battery car revolution

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 19 May 2022 • 8 min read