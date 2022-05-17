The heat is on: Netherlands set to ban fossil fuel boilers from 2026

The Dutch government has announced that heat pumps are set to become the standard option for heating homes from 2026, making it the latest European nation to confirm plans to phase out the use of fossil gas boilers.

Under new proposals unveiled yesterday, householders replacing central heating systems after 2026 will need to choose a sustainable alternative, such as a hybrid heat pump, a fully-electric heat pump or connection to a district heat network.

The news - announced via a press release following a cabinet meeting of the Dutch government - makes the Netherlands one of a growing number of countries to set similar mandatory deadlines for ending the sale and installation of new gas boilers. For example, the German coalition government last month announced plans to phase out gas boilers from 2024 and incentivise a mass switch to heat pumps. Meanwhile, the UK has plans to end the installation of gas boilers in new build properties and has previously considered a deadline for the wider sale of new gas boilers, albeit for a later date than that proposed by the Dutch and German governments.

To support the deployment of heat pumps in the Netherlands, the government is offering an average subsidy towards 30 per cent of the cost of every heat pump, with €150m per year ringfenced for a new fund until 2030. In addition, further low cost financing deals are available through country's National Heat Fund.

"The urgency of sustainability is great and the pace must be increased," said Minister of Housing and Spatial Planning, Hugo De Jonge. "It is also better for everyone's wallet if we use less natural gas. That is why the cabinet wants the hybrid heat pump to become the standard from 2026 when the central heating boiler needs to be replaced. The cabinet wants to make this change together with installers and suppliers."

According to Euroactiv, few countries are as reliant on gas to heat homes as the Netherlands. In 2018, fossil fuel-based gas covered 71 per cent of residential demand in the country and the reliance has left Dutch citizens particularly exposed to record increases in gas prices in recent months.

So far, the UK government has failed to set a similar phase out date, but it has a long term goal of installing up to 600,000 heat pumps per year till 2028. Last year, however, Greenpeace shared research showing that the UK has one of the lowest rates of heat pump installations in Europe, behind only Hungary.

In related news, the Business, Energy, and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) Committee of MPs today published the government's response to its recent report calling on Ministers to urgently accelerate the roll out of heat pumps across the UK.

The government has accepted a number of the Committee's recommendations, including tasking Ofgem with regulating heat networks, where groups of properties share one heating system, and confirming plans to create 7,000 heat pump-related training opportunities a year through expanded Skills Bootcamps.

However, the Committee criticised the government's failure to come forward with any new measures to enhance domestic energy efficiency and accelerate the phase out of gas boilers.

"With the cost of everything from food to electricity, gas and petrol going up, and with further energy price rises due in October, the government must supercharge its efforts to decarbonise the way we heat our homes to help reduce bills and carbon emissions," said Darren Jones MP, Chair of the BEIS Committee. "However, the Future Homes Standard - which will require housing developers to better insulate new homes and install low carbon heating systems - will still not come into effect until 2025. This will put many new homeowners and tenants in the scandalous position where they have a new home but will be asked to fork out thousands of pounds to do the work that the developer should have done in the first place."

He also warned that the government's recently launched heat pump grant scheme - the Boiler Upgrade Scheme - is being hampered by stringent rules and the failure of ministers to introduce an accompanying scheme to support energy efficiency upgrades following the closure of the Green Homes Grant scheme.

"Ridiculously, the fact that home insulation needs to be completed before you can apply for the Boiler Upgrade Scheme means that many households won't be able to access the voucher schemes already announced by Ministers in the first place," he said.