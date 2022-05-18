Plans have been unveiled for an industrial-scale facility on Teesside designed to turn non-recyclable waste into a 'renewable' fuel for heating and electricity, with developer Dimeta aiming to have the £150m facility up and running by 2024.

The firm - a joint venture between liquid petroleum gas (LPG) producers and distributors SHV Energy and UGI International - yesterday confirmed the Teesworks industrial hub and freeport as the intended site for its first commercial-scale renewable dimethyl ether (rDML) production plant.

The plant is expected to produce 50,000 tonnes per year of rDML for use as a lower carbon alternative to liquid petroleum gas (LPG), and is also being earmarked to link up with the Net Zero Teesside industrial cluster spearheaded by BP and other firms involved in carbon capture technologies, according to Dimeta.

The company describes rDML as an "affordable drop-in fuel" that can be blended into LPG and bioLPG without requiring any change to existing infrastructure, or which can be used as a 100 per cent replacement for more carbon intensive fuels such as coal and heating oil.

Søren Jacobsen, Dimeta's CEO, said commercial scale production of rDML at the Teesworks site would help reduce reliance on conventional fossil gas, while also boosting Britain's energy security.

"There is an urgent need to bring rapid and affordable low carbon heating solutions to more than a million households and businesses in the UK that are not connected to the natural gas grid," he said. "The use of non-recyclable waste will reduce the UK's reliance on imported fossil fuels and enable off-grid heating customers to lower their greenhouse gas emissions."

Dimeta said it planned to introduce the first "commercial modules" of rDME into the UK market later this year, which it envisages as a "viable, new renewable product" for homes and businesses which are not connected to the national gas grid.

The facility is set to utilise a gasification system to process the waste into fuel, with the technology provided by specialist KEW Technology, which alongside Dimeta has formed a joint venture dubbed Circular Fuels Ltd to operate the facility in the UK.

Although touted in some circles as the future of waste disposal, gasification has struggled to take off in the UK, with more than £1bn spent on projects which have failed to materialise.

But Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng and Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen both hailed the latest investment from Dimeta in the project as a major step forward for the sector. If planning permission is secured the project is expected to create more than 250 jobs during construction and 50 full time jobs to operate the facility.

Houchen said the "world first" energy project would produce "carbon-free LPG" that would help to meet up to five per cent of the UK's demand for LPG.

"It's going to be completely carbon neutral, it's got no subsidies from the UK government or anyone else, it's completely competitive and it also means that they'll be paying the same amount as you would for normal liquid natural gas, so it's a fantastic part of the plan for green energy," he said. "Net zero industry is coming to this site. We're able to decarbonise people's homes, not add to people's fuel bills, and also operate a world-first scale plant on this site."

"It's absolutely incredible," he added. "And when you think that we've got BP coming with hydrogen, Net Zero Teesside coming with carbon capture - it's great to have this cluster being created that is making sure that we're leading the way on these green technologies."

Kwarteng also welcomed yesterday's announcement as a major boost to efforts to generate "more clean, affordable, home-grown energy in Britain".