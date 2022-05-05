Project led by OneFarm expected to grow up to 415 tonnes of leafy greens and herbs for local customers each year
The UK's largest vertical farm is poised to begin construction in Suffolk later this year, as part of a "multi-million pound" project led by OneFarm that is designed to grow up to 415 tonnes of sustainable...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial