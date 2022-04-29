Electric and hybrid vehicles are taking to the water, and plans are afoot to deliver an onshore charging network that can enable the latest wave of transport electrification.

This week saw the opening of the UK's first e-marine hub of shore-side charging facilities for electric maritime vessels at a site in Plymouth, with the developers hailing the project as the first step in plans to provide electric charging facilities every 10 miles along the southern coastline of Devon and Cornwall.

The series of high power DC electric charging stations has been switched on in prominent locations along the perimeter of the Plymouth Sound National Marine Park, including the world's first 150kW charging facility at Mount Batten, the UK's first 75kW site at Queen Anne's Battery, and a 25kW installation at the Barbican landing stage.

The charging network has been created through the Marine e-Charging Living Lab (MeLL) initiative, a consortium led by the University of Plymouth in partnership with Plymouth City Council, Princess Yachts Limited, and Aqua superpower.

The group said the project was a direct response to the UK government's Clean Maritime Plan, which aims to accelerate the development of the technologies that can deliver a net zero emission maritime industry. It was developed with funding from the Department for Transport and delivered in partnership with Innovate UK, as part of the Clean Maritime Demonstration Competition.

Engineers are increasingly optimistic the maritime sector can emulate the success of the electric car industry, with growing numbers of electric small boats and even larger electric ferries now in development. Hybrid vessels are also in development that promise to slash air pollution in ports, by allowing boats and yachts to operate with zero emissions when close to the coast.

Research by the University, carried out during the planning stage of the project found that the charging hub has the potential to reduce port emissions by 96.60 per cent in the next 30 years.

"The Clean Maritime 2050 strategy underlines how crucial it is that the sector moves forward, and includes a number of ambitious net zero objectives," said Sarah Fear, project and knowledge exchange manager at the University of Plymouth and lead of the MeLL project. "That includes the increased electrification of commercial vessels, but if there is no infrastructure in place you cannot support the growing number of businesses looking to employ this technology. This charging network is a game-changer for Plymouth's forward-thinking marine enterprises, and our ongoing research in this field is enabling the city and region to blaze a trail in clean maritime innovation."

Dan Turner, low carbon city officer for Plymouth City Council, hailed the chargers as "a landmark project boasting the UK's first marine charging network and demonstrating Plymouth's commitment to decarbonisation and strengthening its position as the UK's leading testbed for marine innovation and tying into the delivery of the National Marine Park and Freeport".

"The government's Clean Maritime Plan clearly states the need to reduce carbon emissions from marine transport and by delivering this network of charging infrastructure the partnership has helped to remove one of the key barriers to the uptake of electric vessels," he said. "We are proud to have worked with fantastic partners in the delivery of this project and without their support and collaborative working this extraordinary achievement would not have been possible."