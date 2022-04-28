AXA IM launches biodiversity equity strategy

New fund to focus on companies that are tackling water and land pollution, land degradation, fauna and flora loss, and overconsumption.

AXA Investment Managers has launched a biodiversity fund that invests in best-in-class companies driving innovation to address biodiversity-related environmental issues such as water and land pollution, land degradation, fauna and flora protection, and overconsumption.

The AXA WF ACT Biodiversity fund will follow AXA's listed active equity investment process and apply ESG exclusions, such as weapons producers, tobacco, defence and "low ESG quality", as well as sector exclusions, including controversial weapons and those that negatively impact ecosystem protection.

AXA's proprietary impact framework will analyse companies, focusing particularly on their products and services.

"We believe companies who address their impact on the planet and contribute to preserving and restoring biodiversity will achieve stronger earnings growth and superior shareholder returns over the long term," said Hans Stoter, global head of AXA IM Core.

"The companies we invest in and engage with are ultimately helping to drive the transition to a nature positive economy," he added.

Managed by Amanda O'Toole, the fund is classified under Article 9 under the EU Sustainable Financial Disclosure Regulation (SFDR) and is designed to have a positive impact on United Nations Sustainable Development Goals 6, 12, 14, and 15.

AXA IM has identified four key investment areas: sustainable materials, land and animal preservation, water ecosystems and recycling and reduction.

The firm has also partnered with Iceberg Data lab to develop a biodiversity measurement tool.

The AXA WF ACT Biodiversity fund is available to retail and institutional investors across various countries in Europe and in the UK.

