With Russia's war on Ukraine having sparked significant food price inflation and growing concerns over food security, businesses and policymakers are stepping up efforts to identify alternative sources of food that could prove less exposed to geopolitical and climate-related supply chain disruption.

To aid their search, the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change (TBI) today published a new report titled How Cities Can Feed Themselves: A Ten-Point Plan, which argued that a range of agricultural technology innovations could see cities grow up to 30 per cent of their fresh produce within their borders by the end of the decade.

The report argues that a range of high and low-tech solutions are already available that could support cities in growing a significant proportion of their own fruits and vegetables, with more tech innovations in the pipeline, but few places are utilising them as part of their resilience planning.

Specifically, it highlights how indoor vertical farms and precision greenhouses are now proven to deliver large qualities of produce while having a fraction of the environmental impacts and requiring much lower levels of water, pesticides, and fertilizers than conventional agricultural production.

As such, it argues that urban food production should be particularly attractive to a wide range of cities, including landlocked capitals, regions with labour shortages and ageing populations, and those facing escalating climate impacts.

"By 2050, two-thirds of the world's population will live in cities and will consume 80 per cent of all food produced," the report states. "Rather than relying on unreliable traditional growing cycles, soil health or weather conditions to grow crops, urban centres should turn to a range of tech-based solutions such as vertical farms and precision greenhouses to bolster their food supplies, while supporting and expanding community gardens and urban food forests."

Advocates of vertical farms have also long argued that the approach could play a key role in reducing pressure on agricultural land and freeing up space that could be returned to nature, so as to boost biodiversity and expand natural carbon sinks. The approach also promises to shorten supply chains, reducing risks and transport-related emissions in the process.

Hermione Dace, TBI Senior Policy Analyst and one of the paper's authors, said that supporting the expansion of the nascent urban food production sector could also help to tackle growing food security risks.

"The UK imports around half its food, including 45 per cent of its fresh vegetables and 84 per cent of its fresh fruit, despite the fact that more than 70 per cent of its land is used for agriculture," she said. "This leaves our food system heavily dependent and highly vulnerable. As we have seen over the past few difficult months, the assumption that food production will remain stable is unfounded and dangerous."

The report's 10 point plan calls on national, regional, and city governments to consider setting a target to grow 30 per cent of produce consumed in cities within the city environment, which would help to ensure that urban space is seen as a potential agricultural asset.

Policymakers are then advised to update land use and permit regulations; incentivise crop growing in new and existing commercial buildings; take steps to attract commercial investment by sharing capital risk; support research and development to optimise technology and bring down costs; educate the next generation of urban-agriculture tech entrepreneurs; update labelling requirements; ensure controlled-environment agriculture lives up to its environmental promise by establishing appropriate benchmarking and addressing the energy-intensity problem; and preserve existing urban produce.

"There are already some encouraging examples in Europe - Brussels has set a goal to grow 30 per cent of fruit and vegetables locally by 2035 and Paris has made a commitment to grow 25 per cent of its own food by 2050," said Dace. "City leaders across the UK can take small steps today to harness the power of the tech-enabled solutions that already exist and build essential resilience into their food systems."