'Cascade of emergencies': 500 green groups demand end to fossil fuel-driven war and climate chaos

More than 500 climate groups worldwide argue Russia's invasion of Ukraine should usher in new age of green, equitable energy worldwide
Over 500 environmental and civil society groups from across six continents have urged world leaders to renew international efforts to bring an end to both Russia's war in Ukraine and the world's dependence...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial