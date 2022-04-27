'We cannot afford slow movers and fake movers': UN Secretary-General warns weak climate targets will derail net zero transition

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has today warned that companies that fail to establish credible emissions reduction goals threaten to derail the net zero transition, arguing that it is "essential" all corporate climate goals align with climate science.

In a video address delivered to the first meeting of a new group convened by the UN to scrutinise net zero targets, the UN chief this afternoon called for companies and other non-state actors to deliver ambitious, transparent, and credible climate goals.

"The world is in a race against time," he said. "We cannot afford slow movers, fake movers or any form of greenwashing."

The High-Level Expert Group on Net Zero Commitments of Non-State Actors meets for the first time today after it was formally launched last month by the Secretary-General. It has been tasked by the UN with looking at how net zero pledges made by businesses, financial institutions, and local and regional governments can be made more credible and accountable.

Chaired by former Canadian environment minister Catherine McKenna, the group brings together climate experts from around the world, including climate scientist and founder of Climate Analytics Bill Hare, Allianz Group board member and Net Zero Asset Owners Alliance chair Günther Thallinger, former prime minister of Mali Oumar Tatam Ly, and former chair of the California Air Resources Board Mary Nichols.

Guterres said he had launched the group in a bid to ensure that the climate commitments that are sweeping the global economy lead to real-world emissions reductions aligned with recommendations from climate scientists, warning that there had been a wave of targets in recent months that did not stand up to scrutiny.

"At COP26, I denounced the deficit of credibility and the surplus of confusion over emissions reductions and net zero targets," he added. "That is why I decided I had to establish this group. We need to ensure net zero commitments are ambitious and credible, and that they align with the highest standards of environmental integrity and transparency. They must also be actionable and mindful of different circumstances."

Guterres today also again warned that recent geopolitical tensions were threatening global efforts to tackle climate change and reiterated that efforts to cut global emissions were still nowhere near bold enough.

"We know what we need - global emissions must decrease by 45 per cent by 2030, starting now," he said. "Or rather yesterday. We cannot overstate the urgency of our task. But today, we see emissions still going up. Fossil fuel interests are now cynically using the war in Ukraine to lock in a high carbon future. Financial and technical obstacles to the deployment of renewable energy are hurting many developing countries."

Guterres urged the new group to work in an "inclusive and open manner", strive for independence, and ensure all its consultations and processes are full transparent.

The 16-strong expert group is tasked with making recommendations before the end of the year, with a view to establishing more effective standards for net zero targets.

Some observers have privately expressed concern at the growing number of different net zero standards now in development, with various green business groups and standards setting bodies all working to enhance their own net zero standards or initiatives, fuelling concerns that businesses could end up faced with a plethora of overlapping standards and regulations.

However, the launch of the new UN-appointed group was broadly welcomed by environmental experts, who have argued there needs to be significantly more pressure on companies to establish robust targets and credible strategies that will enable them to decarbonise their operations at the pace required to deliver on global climate goals.