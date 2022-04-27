UK small businesses plot surge in green energy installations

NatWest today published the latest edition of its Sustainable Business Tracker, confirming that growing numbers of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) are prioritising measures to cut their carbon emissions and energy bills, despite growing concerns over the economic outlook.

The bank's survey of 850 SMEs with under 250 employees found that while just seven per cent have invested in onsite green energy generation to date, a further 10 per cent plan to do so within the next 12 months, suggesting that around one in six SMEs intend to generate onsite green energy by 2023.

The investments are expected to focus on solar panel installations and battery storage projects, as businesses look to emulate increased domestic demand for such technologies in a bid to curb rising energy costs.

Similarly, around 15 per cent of SMEs reported that they have already invested in electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure, such as electric car fleets or charging points, with a further 20 per cent revealing that they plan to make such investments in the next year. As a result around one in three SMEs are expected to invested in EVs or charging points by next year, providing further evidence that the rapid growth of the EV market is set to continue.

The survey reveals much the same story when it comes to SMEs sourcing green energy from suppliers, with 13 per cent of SMEs reporting they have secured a renewable energy supplier and another 10 per cent stating that they plan to do so in the year ahead.

Echoing the results of a major survey published yesterday by BSI, which revealed how corporate sustainability executives are concerned growing economic headwinds could hamper net zero strategies, today's tracker from NatWest saw SMEs warn that inflation and subsequent worries about absorbing increasing costs could become a "key constraint on sustainability action".

But overall, the latest edition of the tracker survey showed that low carbon energy installations saw an overall rise in prioritisation, while over a fifth of SMEs said they were planning to train or hire more sustainability staff this year.

There were also some bright spots for sustainability action in the SME manufacturing sector, with the proportion reporting investments in sustainable product launches climbing slightly to 32 per cent, up from 31 per cent in the previous survey in September 2021. Those monitoring supply chain sustainability similarly jumped to 40 per cent, up from 35 per cent, taking it back above the pre-pandemic benchmark of 37 per cent.

"It's great news that SMEs have recognised that sustainability measures can boost their recovery, fuel their growth and future proof their business," said Andrew Harrison, head of business banking at NatWest Group. "Energy prices and global supply chain pressure are leading companies to look for ways to increase efficiency, lower energy bills and invest in employees with green knowledge."

He added that SMEs had a critical role to play in accelerating the UK's net zero transition. "NatWest's Springboard to Sustainability report, published in October 2021, found that 50 per cent of the UK's carbon reduction ambition can be delivered by the SME sector," he said. "This could also unlock a £160bn opportunity for them. Sustainability, recovery and growth go hand-in-hand and SMEs need to be supported to know how to make the most of the opportunities that lie ahead."