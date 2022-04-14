Vidrala sets sights on net zero glass production after science-based targets approval

Spanish firm has become one of the first glass manufacturers in the world to secure validation for its climate goals from the Science-Based Targets Initiative
Vidrala has set it sights on becoming one of the world's first net zero carbon glass container manufacturer, having announced it has secured approval for its 1.5C-aligned climate goals from the Science-Based...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial