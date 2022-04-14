Kellogg's, Kraft-Heinz, Jaguar Land Rover and PepsiCo ink deals for blue hydrogen from HyNet cluster

Liverpool City Region metro mayor visits the HyNet hydrogen demonstration plant
Liverpool City Region metro mayor visits the HyNet hydrogen demonstration plant

North West industrial decarbonisation cluster attracts significant interest for hydrogen it plans to eventually produce at the site from mid-2020s

UK production of Monster Munch crisps, Heinz baked beans, Rice Krispies cereal and Land Rover Discovery cars could be powered by low-carbon hydrogen in the near future, after a flurry of manufacturing companies in North West England and North Wales announced agreements for the versatile energy source produced at the proposed HyNet industrial decarbonisation cluster.

The HyNet North West coalition today said it had signed early agreements with 28 companies across the UK food, drink, consumer goods, metals, paper, cars, glass and chemicals industries to provide blue hydrogen produced at the cluster in order to help the manufacturers reduce their reliance on fossil gas.

Among the organisations to confirmed to have signed memoranda of understanding with HyNet over the last 10 months include Kelloggs, which is aiming to reduce the emissions of its cereal manufacturing facilities in Manchester and Wrexham; and PepsiCo, which is eyeing the decarbonisation of operations at its Skelmersdale factory which produces Walkers Crisps and Monster Munch, it was announced today.

HyNet, selected by the UK government last year as one of two priority industrial decarbonisation projects, is planning to produce low carbon - or 'blue' - hydrogen from the mid-2020s as part of plans to reduce emissions generated by the UK's largest manufacturing region by 10 million tonnes. The cluster of companies aim to produce the hydrogen using steam reforming powered by fossil gas power plants fitted with carbon capture and storage (CCS) technology to mitigate the vast majority of emissions generated through the process.

Other manufacturers to have signed as interested offtakers for the blue hydrogen produced at the site include Kraft Heinz, which operates Europe's largest food processing facility in Wigan, and Novelis, owner of the continent's largest aluminium can recycling plants in Warrington. Glass bottle manufacturer Encirc, glass manufacturer Pilkington Glass, auto company Jaguar Land Rover, and consumer goods company Essity have also signed memoranda of understanding with HyNet, according to the coalition.

HyNet project director David Parkin said the slew of deals was evidence of high demand for low carbon hydrogen that could help emissions-intensive businesses decarbonise their operations. "We are receiving a high level of interest from businesses who want to use it to rapidly cut their carbon dioxide emissions, helping the UK's journey to net zero, and to manufacture low carbon products, driving value for business and its customers," he said. 

Parkin noted that the hydrogen produced by Vertex Hydrogen - a recently-formed joint venture between HyNet partners Essar Oil and Progressive Energy - could be stored to manage demand on an increasingly renewables-dominated grid, as well as helping to support the decarbonisation of local industry.

"As renewable electricity generation expands, HyNet's infrastructure can also increasingly be used to create, transport and store hydrogen made from renewable electricity," he said. "In the meantime, we must decarbonise the natural gas that industry relies on today using UK technology, including carbon capture and storage, to produce low carbon hydrogen."

Government-backed trials by the HyNet scheme over the last year have seen the fuel used successfully to fire furnaces used to make Unilever household goods and sheet glass made by Pilkington UK

More on Energy

Killingholme Power Station from afar | Credit: Andy Beecroft / Creative Commons
CCS

Shell and Uniper plot 720MW blue hydrogen plant on the Humber

Firms to collaborate on developing major CCS-enabled hydrogen facility at site of Uniper's Killingholme gas-fired power station

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 14 April 2022 • 4 min read
Upwards inflationary pressure is being largely driven by surging fossil fuel energy costs
Buildings

CBI: 'Double-down' on green energy investment to combat rising UK inflation

Britain’s biggest business group reiterates call for major investment in home and building energy saving measures as UK inflation hits 30-year high

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 13 April 2022 • 3 min read
A wind and solar plant in Japan | Credit: iStock
Wind

IRENA: Renewables provided 80 per cent of new global power capacity in 2021

Clean energy now comprises 38 per cent of global power capacity after another record year of additions driven largely by wind and solar, latest figures reveal

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 13 April 2022 • 2 min read