BlackRock expects science-based targets to cover three-quarters of its corporate and government assets by 2030

BlackRock expects three-quarters of investments in companies and governments its makes on behalf of clients to be backed by science-based climate targets by 2030, a significant increase from roughly 25 per cent last year, the asset management giant revealed today.

The world's largest institutional investor announced the projection on Thursday in its submission to the Net Zero Asset Managers Initiative (NZAMI), the umbrella group that brings together investors pledging to align their assets with the Paris Agreement goal to limit global average temperature rise to 1.5C by the end of the century.

"As the transition proceeds and issuers and asset owners continue to position themselves in front of it, we anticipate that by 2030, at least 75 per cent of BlackRock corporate and sovereign assets managed on behalf of clients will be invested in issuers with science-based targets or equivalent," BlackRock said in a statement published on its website today.

The projection supports BlackRock's requirements, as a member of the NZAMI, to deliver deep near-term emissions cuts across its portfolio on the path to net zero by mid-century. All members of the NZAMI are required to establish interim targets for 2030, consistent with IPCC's scientists warning that carbon emissions must halve by 2030 to cap global temperature rise at 1.5C on pre-industrial levels.

However, BlackRock cautioned that the 75 per cent figure announced today is a projection, not a target, stressing that its role as a solely financial advisor to the assets its manages meant its ability to influence individual's climate ambitions could only stretch so far. Moreover, the exact pace of decarbonisation would be dictated by clients who have the say on final investment decisions, it said.

"BlackRock's role in the transition is as a fiduciary to our clients," the asset manager said. "Our role is to help them navigate investment risks and opportunities, not to engineer a specific decarbonisation outcome in the real economy. The money we manage is not our own - it belongs to our clients, many of whom make their own asset allocation and portfolio construction decisions."

The asset manager said its approach would centre around actively engaging the companies its clients were invested on climate. But it once again stressed that had no intention of fully divesting from emissions-intensive sectors and industries as a policy, arguing doing so could result in a disorderly transition to low carbon economy. "We expect to remain long-term investors in carbon-intensive companies, because they play crucial roles in the economy and in a successful transition," today's statement reads.

Sustainable finance campaigners welcomed BlackRock's ambition today, but called on the asset manager to implement concrete policies and targets to ensure the most carbon intensive companies slash their emissions in line with global climate goals.

"BlackRock must ensure that the bulk of the companies that it invests in have at least halved their overall emissions by 2030," said Lara Cuvelier, sustainable investment manager within Reclaim Finance. She also noted that BlackRock continues to hold $34bn of investments in companies which are planning to expand their coal business.

"If BlackRock doesn't disclose the concrete and timebound requests made to companies, this announcement is another smokescreen," she said. "The world's largest asset manager cannot get away with vaguely defined commitments."