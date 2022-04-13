IRENA: Renewables provided 80 per cent of new global power capacity in 2021

Solar and wind power continued their rapid expansion around the globe in 2021, pushing global renewable energy capacity to record levels, according to fresh figures from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).

The latest edition of IRENA's Renewable Capacity Statistics report shows renewables dominated power additions around the world in 2021, comprising an unprecedented 81 per cent of new generation in 2021. It calculates that across all countries, renewable power grew by 9.1 per cent in 2021, bringing clean energy's share of global power capacity to 38 per cent.

A break-down of the clean generation technologies added to power grids in 2021 in the report reveals that wind and solar were the driving force behind this growth, with the two clean power technologies comprising 88 per cent all new renewable capacity in 2021.

The report notes that solar capacity grew by 19 per cent in 2021 on the year before, and wind energy increased its generating capacity by 13 per cent.

With 133GW of projects switched on in 2021, solar power accounted for more than half of renewable additions last year and has now overtaken wind in terms of overall capacity, the findings reveal.

Geothermal energy also enjoyed "exceptional growth" having added 1.6GW of capacity last year, while hydropower also appears to be steadily growing around the world, after a number of large projects that were delayed were finally commissioned, according to the report.

IRENA director-general Francesco La Camera said the figures were testament to the renewable energy sector's resilience during a tough socio-economic climate, amid widespread disruption from Covid-19 and geopolitical tensions. However, he warned that progress in renewables worldwide was still far from fast enough to stand a chance of limiting average global temperature rise to 1.5C by the end of the century.

"Its strong performance last year represents more opportunities for countries to reap renewables' multiple socio-economic benefits," he said. "However, despite the encouraging global trend, our new World Energy Transitions Outlook shows that the energy transition is far from being fast or widespread enough to avert the dire consequences of climate change."

The figures come just weeks after IRENA warned that investment in renewables and clean energy technologies needed to hit $5.7tr a year to keep climate goals on track.

La Camera reiterated the point writing in this week's Renewable Capacity Statistics 2022 report from IRENA. "This recent progress is encouraging, but enormous efforts are required urgently to stay on the pathway to the 1.5C climate goal," he writes. "Choosing renewables should be the standard for new power additions as we act resolutely to stop new fossil fuel power generation, phase out the assets, and upgrade infrastructure to ensure system flexibility that allows a higher integration of variable renewables.

"The energy transition gained momentum last year, as countries continued to deliver on the decade of action through increased renewables deployment; but the rate of growth is still not sufficient to guarantee a net zero future."