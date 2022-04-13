Plastics: Consumer goods giants agree industry principles for chemical-based recycling methods

Cecilia Keating
clock • 3 min read
Firms are under pressure to tackle their plastic footprint | Credit: iStock
Image:

Firms are under pressure to tackle their plastic footprint | Credit: iStock

Nestle, Danone, Unilever and PepsiCo among firms to set out united vision for how nascent chemical recycling industry can be delivered in a way that is sustainable and green

A clutch of the world's largest consumer goods companies, including Mars, Nestle, Danone and Unilever, have united behind a set of principles for safe and environmentally responsible chemical recycling of plastic waste, arguing that such methods have a role to play in combatting the global plastics pollution crisis.

A position paper published this morning by the 16 firms which make up the Consumer Goods Forum Plastic Waste Coalition concludes that chemical recycling could increase packaging recycling rates and deliver progress towards recycling targets, in particular for plastics that can't be mechanically recycled, such as post-consumer flexible film.

But it notes that for chemical recycling to be credible, technologies must meet certain conditions around material traceability, process yields, environmental impact, and the extent to which they complement existing mechanical recycling approaches.

The Coalition brings together many of the corporate world's most prolific plastic consumers, including PepsiCo, GSK, Colgate-Palmolive and Proctor & Gamble (P&G), which are under growing pressure to reduce their consumption of the fossil fuel-derived material, and ensure the packaging they do use is recycled instead of incinerated, causes pollution, or dumped in landfill. Just last month, 175 national governments agreed to draw up a legally-binding global treaty to combat plastic waste and pollution by 2024.

Advocates of chemical recycling argue pyrolysis, gasification, and solvent-based extraction technologies could help to reduce demand for virgin, fossil-based plastic and provide alternative waste management systems where mechanical recycling is currently impossible.

However, there have been significant concerns that the technologies are energy- and emissions-intensive, pose risks to human health and worker safety, and could hinder efforts manage plastic pollution, by dis-incentivising reduction and reuse of polluting packaging.

But Ignacio Gavilan, sustainability director at the Consumer Goods Forum, stressed that chemical recycling had a role to play in a circular economy, provided that technologies were scaled and developed in an  environmentally responsible manner.

"Our focus must be to reduce dependency on plastics and improve packaging design, curbing the use of problematic materials and excess packaging," he said. "But where plastic packaging cannot be eliminated, reused or recycled using other methods, chemical recycling has a role within the circular economy.

"Chemical recycling takes plastics that can't be mechanically recycled and transforms them into materials that can be used to make new plastics. Used in the right way as part of a holistic approach, chemical recycling can contribute to a world where no plastic ends up in nature."

The companies also today published the results of an independent study which concludes that chemical recycling of plastic waste is less toxic for the climate than waste-to-energy incineration tapped by many retailers today.

The study, which was commissioned by the Plastic Waste Commission but produced by environmental consultancy Sphera, found that the life cycle greenhouse gas emissions of chemically recycled plastic that is recycled at end of its life was 43 per cent lower than plastic film manufactured from virgin fossil fuels and disposed of through incineration.

Llorenç Milà i Canals, head of the life cycle initiative secretariat the United Nations Environmental Programme, said the findings represented a positive first step in the drive to understand more about the environmental impacts of chemical recycling.

"It is crucial to consider all potential environmental impacts across the life cycle of production and consumption systems when assessing technologies such as chemical recycling of plastics," he said. "A specific challenge with relatively new technologies is including the chemical composition of discharges, emissions and wastes from facilities, along with the need for additional pollution control equipment and management; these should form part of the assessment."

The Consumer Goods Forum Plastic Waste Coalition said it welcomed feedback and engagement on both its new position paper and its broader work.

"As we continue to reduce the use of virgin plastic, new technologies such as chemical recycling can help drive up recycling rates and increase the availability of food grade recycled materials," said Colin Kerr, packaging director at Unilever. "The principles and Life Cycle Assessment work from The Consumer Goods Forum is key to ensuring this can happen in a safe and environmentally sound way."

 

Related Topics

Cecilia Keating
Author spotlight

Cecilia Keating

View profile
More from Cecilia Keating

IRENA: Renewables provided 80 per cent of new global power capacity in 2021

Passive funds pose a major threat to the net zero transition and economic stability

Most read
01

Octopus Energy swoops for heat pump manufacturer RED in 'multi-million pound' deal

12 April 2022 • 3 min read
02

Energy Security Strategy: Government promises 'major acceleration of homegrown power'

06 April 2022 • 11 min read
03

BusinessGreen Leaders Awards 2022: Finalists Announced

12 April 2022 • 6 min read
04

A missed opportunity so big you can see it from the Kremlin

07 April 2022 • 10 min read
05

NatWest launches £1.5m climate training programme for 16,000 staff

11 April 2022 • 2 min read

More on Recycling

A range of M&S clothes is now available through the Hirestreet platform | Credit: M&S
Recycling

M&S offers latest clothing collection for hire with fashion rental website Hirestreet

Latest spring/summer collection clothes from M&S can be hired for fraction of price of buying outright, in move aimed at combatting waste and 'fast fashion'

Tom Gockelen-Kozlowski
clock 13 April 2022 • 3 min read
Climeworks largest direct air capture facility, named Orca, opened in Iceland in September | Credits: Climeworks
Offsets

Tech giants launch $925m fund to shrink costs of carbon removal technologies

Alphabet, Meta, Shopify and McKinsey launch Frontier Fund to bring down costs of carbon removal technologies that scientists acknowledge will be critical to meeting climate goals

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 12 April 2022 • 4 min read
Greenpeace has tracked UK supermarket rubbish to illegal dumping sites in Turkey | Credit: Greenpeace
Policy

'Is it morally right?': Environment Agency head calls for UK ban on waste exports

Sir James Bevan argues complete ban on waste exports would help grow UK recycling sector, boost jobs and the economy, and help tackle waste crime

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 12 April 2022 • 5 min read