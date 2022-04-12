BusinessGreen Leaders Awards 2022: Finalists Announced

Shortlisted companies can now reserve their place at the BusinessGreen Leaders Awards 2022, which will take place in central London on the evening of 22 June
The UK's largest and most prestigious green business awards are back once again this summer.
And today we can announce all the finalists for the BusinessGreen Leaders Awards, for which the awards ceremony is scheduled to take place on the evening of June 22nd at The Brewery in central London.
This year the awards attracted a huge number of entries from right across the UK's thriving green economy, underscoring the sheer breadth of talent, innovation, creativity, expertise and business-nous which is driving the country towards a greener, cleaner, and more resilient future.
Having to whittle down the hundreds of entries into the final shortlist below means many brilliant projects and organisations have unfortunately missed out on making the cut this year. But, as ever, those which have made it onto the shortlist fought off tougher competition than ever to get there, and now make up arguably the strongest and most inspiring line up of contenders yet.
So without further ado, we are delighted to today announce all the finalists for this year's awards below - and to confirm that you can now book your place to attend the UK's largest and most prestigious green business celebration event in person, where the winners will be announced in June.
Consultancy of the Year
Anthesis Group
Carbon Intelligence
Capitas Finance
EVORA Global
Flourish CSR
JLL
Sillion
Simply Sustainable
Syzygy Consulting
Valpak Consulting
Communications Agency of the Year
Barley Communications
Content Coms
Greenhouse Communications
Hill+Knowlton Strategies
PLMR
Seahorse Environmental
SEC Newgate UK
Siren Communications
The Marketing Pod
Manufacturer of the Year
BAT
Ibstock plc
Kyocera
London DE
Meryl Medical
Meteor Inkjet Ltd
Polypipe Civils & Green Urbanisation
ESG Investor of the Year
BNP Paribas Asset Management
Cyan Finance
Earth Capital
EQ Investors
Green Angel Syndicate
Gresham House
Path Financial
Phoenix Group
Zouk Capital
Energy Efficiency Project of the Year
Capitas Finance and Rygor - Energy Efficient Lighting Upgrade Project
CCEP - Action on Climate Now Programme
Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust - Firm steps on decarbonisation journey
Lamington Group - room2 Chiswick
Portsmouth City Council - Warmer Homes Programme
UK Power Networks - Communiheat
SaveMoneyCutCarbon - Lighting and Water Efficiency Upgrade Project
Sustainable Development Capital LLP and Primary Energy - Primary Energy Project
Renewable Energy Project of the Year
Syzygy Consulting - Optimus Point Solar Projects
Bath Abbey - Footprint Project
Bioresource and Bioeconomy Research Group at BCU - Sustainable Bioenergy and Products Project
Midcounties Co-operative - Your Co-op Community Power
Network Rail, GTR, BAM Nuttall, INVVU and BipvCo - Denmark Hill Station Project
NIBE Energy Systems - University of West London Solar PV and Heat Pump Project
Ripple Energy - Graig Fatha Wind Farm
Solarsense - Avon Fire and Rescue Service Project
Green Building Project of the Year
Barratt Developments - Z Home
Evri - ‘Super Hub'
FORE Partnership - Cadworks
University of Warwick - Interdisciplinary Biomedical Research Building (IBRB)
Lamington Group - room2 Chiswick
NIBE Energy Systems - University of West London
TSP - 30 Lighterman
Nature-based Project of the Year
Bunloit Rewilding Project
CarbonTanzania - Makame Savannah Project
CGI and Project Seagrass - GeoData360 Earth Observation Platform Project
Hill+Knowlton Strategies and Arla - Bee Road Project
Meadfleet - Bee Friendly Campaign
OVO - Tree-ly Amazing Journey
Palladium and National Parks - Revere Project
Polypipe Civils & Green Urbanisation (PC&GU) - Blue-Green Roof Installation Project
Transport Project of the Year
GRIDSERVE - Electric Highway
Grubby and Zedify - Cargo Bike Deliveries
HumanForest - Shared Ebike Service
Innovation Gateway, Tesco, NatWest, LeasePlan, Defra, and EA - Evzero
InstaVolt - Stroud Park EV Charging Hub
Octopus Energy - Electric Juice
Polestar - 0 project
Slow Ways - National Walking Network
ULEMCo Ltd - Zero Emission Ambulance for London Ambulance Service
WeFlex - EV Rent-to-Buy and Rental Plans
Zenobē - EV Bus Rollout
Circular Economy Project of the Year
Aceleron - BatLab Project
Adidas - Made To Be Remade Project
Bennamann - The Bennamann Cycle
Canon - Inkjet Cartridge Recycling Programme
Circular Computing - Secondary Equipment Manufacture
JPA Workspaces - Sustainable Furniture
Refashion My Town CIC
SEaB Power Ltd - Flexibuster
Stone Group - Stone 360 App
Utelize Communications Limited - Solar Learning Lab Project
Employee Engagement Campaign of the Year
Bupa - eco-Disruptive Programme
CGI UK - ‘No Planet B' Initiative
Farrell Associates - People, Planet, and Profit Strategy
Lamington Group - Team Planet
MEGA International - Green Employee Engagement Campaign
NatWest Group - Giki Zero Campaign
Polypipe Civils & Green Urbanisation - Wash & Squash
Visit Scotland - Pawprint App
Marketing/Advertising Campaign of the Year
BT - Big Sofa Summit
Carlsberg - WWF Partnership Campaign
GoCardless - 12 Gifts For Climate Action
Hill+Knowlton Strategies and SailGP - The Impact League
Hubbub, Ellipsis Earth, McDonald's, and Barley Communications - Neat Streets
ITV - Making climate action accessible
LeasePlan UK - Electric Moments
PensionBee - Fossil Fuel Free Plan
Ripple Energy - The Ripple Effect: Kirk Hill Wind Farm Campaign
Third City and Zurich UK - Youth Against Carbon
Young Sustainability Executive of the Year
Arsha Branson - Sustainable Ventures
Chris Macdonald - Lucy Cavendish College
Henry Unwin - Daylesford Organic
Dr Jack James Marlow - Skyrora
Jenny Hughes - Stantec
Jenny Latimer - Highgate IT Solutions
Jess Rigg - Y.O.U. Underwear
Lucie Peralta Agass - OVO
Sam Maguire - Clarasys
Sustainability Executive of the Year
Alaina Chesney - BiU
Christian Jermyn - Watson-Marlow
Daisy Thompson - Nestle UK and Ireland
Fredrika Klarén - Polestar
Harshil Sumaria - UK Power Networks
Kelsey Hopkinson - Colt
Marzia Zafar - Kaluza
Mittal Kothari - EnvoPAP
Preeti Srivastav - Asahi Europe & International
Stephanie Maier - GAM
Sue Williams - Whatley Manor
Sustainability Team of the Year
Ingleton Wood - Sustainability Team
NatWest Group - Retail Climate Team
NatWest Group - Sustainable Futures Network
Polestar - Sustainability Team
The Net Zero Strategy of the Year
Ad Net Zero
Global Cement and Concrete Association - Net Zero Roadmap
GoCardless - Net-Zero Action Plan
GRIDSERVE - Net Zero Development Strategy
Heathrow Carbon Team - Net Zero Pathway
Kaluza - Mission Transition
Lamington Group - Net Zero Roadmap
NatWest Group
Paper Round - SustainABLE Pathway
Spire Healthcare and Inenco - Decarbonisation Strategy
Entrepreneur of the Year
Amanda Lyne - ULEMCo Ltd
Aniruddha Sharma - Carbon Clean
Christian Arno - Pawprint
Flavia Maurri - Vegan Cleaning Co
George Davies - For Peat's Sake
Kristina Rabecaite - PPAYA
Namrata Sandhu - Vaayu
Robert Godwin - Lamington Group
Saif Hameed - Altruistiq
Sandra Sassow - SeaB
Small Business of the Year
Earth Blox
Chronos Sustainability
JPA Workspaces
Net Purpose
Sero
Signol
SRL Publishing
The Vegan Cleaning Co. Ltd
2DegreesKelvin
WeFlex
Y.O.U Underwear
Innovation of the Year
EODev - GEH2
Farad.ai - Digital Twin for the Energy System
Meryl Medical - Smart Fabrics
NatWest Group - Carbon Footprint Tracker
N2S - Bioleaching Solution
OVO - Greenlight
Power Roll - Solar Film Technology
SMARTIES - Paper Packaging
SolarEdge Technologies - SolarEdge Home
UK Power Networks - Communiheat
Politician of the Year
Leader of the Year
Andrew Wordsworth - Sustainable Ventures
Cam Ross - Green Angel Syndicate
Cara Parish - Futerra Makes
Jonathan Maxwell - Sustainable Development Capital LLP
Nancy Hobhouse - Evri
Nicola Stopps - Simply Sustainable
Paolo Lanzarotti - Asahi Europe & International
Polly Billington - UK100
Thomas Ingenlath - Polestar
Toddington Harper - GRIDSERVE
Company of the Year
GoCardless
GRIDSERVE Sustainable Energy
InstaVolt
ITV
Lendlease Europe
Octopus Energy
OVO Energy
Phoenix Group
Polestar
Sustainable Development Capital LLP
Lifetime Achievement Award
