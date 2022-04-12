BusinessGreen Leaders Awards 2022: Finalists Announced

The BusinessGreen Leaders Awards take place this year on 22 June in central London

The UK's largest and most prestigious green business awards are back once again this summer.

And today we can announce all the finalists for the BusinessGreen Leaders Awards, for which the awards ceremony is scheduled to take place on the evening of June 22nd at The Brewery in central London.

This year the awards attracted a huge number of entries from right across the UK's thriving green economy, underscoring the sheer breadth of talent, innovation, creativity, expertise and business-nous which is driving the country towards a greener, cleaner, and more resilient future.

Having to whittle down the hundreds of entries into the final shortlist below means many brilliant projects and organisations have unfortunately missed out on making the cut this year. But, as ever, those which have made it onto the shortlist fought off tougher competition than ever to get there, and now make up arguably the strongest and most inspiring line up of contenders yet.

So without further ado, we are delighted to today announce all the finalists for this year's awards below - and to confirm that you can now book your place to attend the UK's largest and most prestigious green business celebration event in person, where the winners will be announced in June.

Consultancy of the Year

Anthesis Group

Carbon Intelligence

Capitas Finance

EVORA Global

Flourish CSR

JLL

Sillion

Simply Sustainable

Syzygy Consulting

Valpak Consulting

Communications Agency of the Year

Barley Communications

Content Coms

Greenhouse Communications

Hill+Knowlton Strategies

PLMR

Seahorse Environmental

SEC Newgate UK

Siren Communications

The Marketing Pod

Manufacturer of the Year

BAT

Ibstock plc

Kyocera

London DE

Meryl Medical

Meteor Inkjet Ltd

Polypipe Civils & Green Urbanisation

ESG Investor of the Year

BNP Paribas Asset Management

Cyan Finance

Earth Capital

EQ Investors

Green Angel Syndicate

Gresham House

Path Financial

Phoenix Group

Zouk Capital

Energy Efficiency Project of the Year

Capitas Finance and Rygor - Energy Efficient Lighting Upgrade Project

CCEP - Action on Climate Now Programme

Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust - Firm steps on decarbonisation journey

Lamington Group - room2 Chiswick

Portsmouth City Council - Warmer Homes Programme

UK Power Networks - Communiheat

SaveMoneyCutCarbon - Lighting and Water Efficiency Upgrade Project

Sustainable Development Capital LLP and Primary Energy - Primary Energy Project

Renewable Energy Project of the Year

Syzygy Consulting - Optimus Point Solar Projects

Bath Abbey - Footprint Project

Bioresource and Bioeconomy Research Group at BCU - Sustainable Bioenergy and Products Project

Midcounties Co-operative - Your Co-op Community Power

Network Rail, GTR, BAM Nuttall, INVVU and BipvCo - Denmark Hill Station Project

NIBE Energy Systems - University of West London Solar PV and Heat Pump Project

Ripple Energy - Graig Fatha Wind Farm

Solarsense - Avon Fire and Rescue Service Project

Green Building Project of the Year

Barratt Developments - Z Home

Evri - ‘Super Hub'

FORE Partnership - Cadworks

University of Warwick - Interdisciplinary Biomedical Research Building (IBRB)

Lamington Group - room2 Chiswick

NIBE Energy Systems - University of West London

TSP - 30 Lighterman

Nature-based Project of the Year

Bunloit Rewilding Project

CarbonTanzania - Makame Savannah Project

CGI and Project Seagrass - GeoData360 Earth Observation Platform Project

Hill+Knowlton Strategies and Arla - Bee Road Project

Meadfleet - Bee Friendly Campaign

OVO - Tree-ly Amazing Journey

Palladium and National Parks - Revere Project

Polypipe Civils & Green Urbanisation (PC&GU) - Blue-Green Roof Installation Project

Transport Project of the Year

GRIDSERVE - Electric Highway

Grubby and Zedify - Cargo Bike Deliveries

HumanForest - Shared Ebike Service

Innovation Gateway, Tesco, NatWest, LeasePlan, Defra, and EA - Evzero

InstaVolt - Stroud Park EV Charging Hub

Octopus Energy - Electric Juice

Polestar - 0 project

Slow Ways - National Walking Network

ULEMCo Ltd - Zero Emission Ambulance for London Ambulance Service

WeFlex - EV Rent-to-Buy and Rental Plans

Zenobē - EV Bus Rollout

Circular Economy Project of the Year

Aceleron - BatLab Project

Adidas - Made To Be Remade Project

Bennamann - The Bennamann Cycle

Canon - Inkjet Cartridge Recycling Programme

Circular Computing - Secondary Equipment Manufacture

JPA Workspaces - Sustainable Furniture

Refashion My Town CIC

SEaB Power Ltd - Flexibuster

Stone Group - Stone 360 App

Utelize Communications Limited - Solar Learning Lab Project

Employee Engagement Campaign of the Year

Bupa - eco-Disruptive Programme

CGI UK - ‘No Planet B' Initiative

Farrell Associates - People, Planet, and Profit Strategy

Lamington Group - Team Planet

MEGA International - Green Employee Engagement Campaign

NatWest Group - Giki Zero Campaign

Polypipe Civils & Green Urbanisation - Wash & Squash

Visit Scotland - Pawprint App

Marketing/Advertising Campaign of the Year

BT - Big Sofa Summit

Carlsberg - WWF Partnership Campaign

GoCardless - 12 Gifts For Climate Action

Hill+Knowlton Strategies and SailGP - The Impact League

Hubbub, Ellipsis Earth, McDonald's, and Barley Communications - Neat Streets

ITV - Making climate action accessible

LeasePlan UK - Electric Moments

PensionBee - Fossil Fuel Free Plan

Ripple Energy - The Ripple Effect: Kirk Hill Wind Farm Campaign

Third City and Zurich UK - Youth Against Carbon

Young Sustainability Executive of the Year

Arsha Branson - Sustainable Ventures

Chris Macdonald - Lucy Cavendish College

Henry Unwin - Daylesford Organic

Dr Jack James Marlow - Skyrora

Jenny Hughes - Stantec

Jenny Latimer - Highgate IT Solutions

Jess Rigg - Y.O.U. Underwear

Lucie Peralta Agass - OVO

Sam Maguire - Clarasys

Sustainability Executive of the Year

Alaina Chesney - BiU

Christian Jermyn - Watson-Marlow

Daisy Thompson - Nestle UK and Ireland

Fredrika Klarén - Polestar

Harshil Sumaria - UK Power Networks

Kelsey Hopkinson - Colt

Marzia Zafar - Kaluza

Mittal Kothari - EnvoPAP

Preeti Srivastav - Asahi Europe & International

Stephanie Maier - GAM

Sue Williams - Whatley Manor

Sustainability Team of the Year

Ingleton Wood - Sustainability Team

NatWest Group - Retail Climate Team

NatWest Group - Sustainable Futures Network

Polestar - Sustainability Team

The Net Zero Strategy of the Year

Ad Net Zero

Global Cement and Concrete Association - Net Zero Roadmap

GoCardless - Net-Zero Action Plan

GRIDSERVE - Net Zero Development Strategy

Heathrow Carbon Team - Net Zero Pathway

Kaluza - Mission Transition

Lamington Group - Net Zero Roadmap

NatWest Group

Paper Round - SustainABLE Pathway

Spire Healthcare and Inenco - Decarbonisation Strategy

Entrepreneur of the Year

Amanda Lyne - ULEMCo Ltd

Aniruddha Sharma - Carbon Clean

Christian Arno - Pawprint

Flavia Maurri - Vegan Cleaning Co

George Davies - For Peat's Sake

Kristina Rabecaite - PPAYA

Namrata Sandhu - Vaayu

Robert Godwin - Lamington Group

Saif Hameed - Altruistiq

Sandra Sassow - SeaB

Small Business of the Year

Earth Blox

Chronos Sustainability

JPA Workspaces

Net Purpose

Sero

Signol

SRL Publishing

The Vegan Cleaning Co. Ltd

2DegreesKelvin

WeFlex

Y.O.U Underwear

Innovation of the Year

EODev - GEH2

Farad.ai - Digital Twin for the Energy System

Meryl Medical - Smart Fabrics

NatWest Group - Carbon Footprint Tracker

N2S - Bioleaching Solution

OVO - Greenlight

Power Roll - Solar Film Technology

SMARTIES - Paper Packaging

SolarEdge Technologies - SolarEdge Home

UK Power Networks - Communiheat

Politician of the Year

To be announced on the night.

Leader of the Year

Andrew Wordsworth - Sustainable Ventures

Cam Ross - Green Angel Syndicate

Cara Parish - Futerra Makes

Jonathan Maxwell - Sustainable Development Capital LLP

Nancy Hobhouse - Evri

Nicola Stopps - Simply Sustainable

Paolo Lanzarotti - Asahi Europe & International

Polly Billington - UK100

Thomas Ingenlath - Polestar

Toddington Harper - GRIDSERVE

Company of the Year

GoCardless

GRIDSERVE Sustainable Energy

InstaVolt

ITV

Lendlease Europe

Octopus Energy

OVO Energy

Phoenix Group

Polestar

Sustainable Development Capital LLP

Lifetime Achievement Award

To be announced on the night.