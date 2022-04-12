Defra claims £2.6bn flood defence rollout could save UK £28bn in damages

The government claims to have reduced the national flood risk by five per cent following a six-year, multi-billion pound flood and coastal defence investment programme, which it said could prevent tens of billions of pounds of damage to property and infrastructure from worsening climate-driven floods in the coming years.

During a £2.6bn programme of work carried out nationwide between 2015 to 2021, more than 850 projects aimed at better protecting against flooding and coastal erosion were completed, according to a report published today by the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra).

Over their lifetime, these projects are expected save the UK economy more than £28bn in avoided damages to properties, businesses and other infrastructure, it calculates.

Moreover, it argues schemes completed during the six-year period have helped boost the flood protection of more than 314,000 homes, while protecting some 580,000 acres of agricultural land and 8,000 kilometres of road.

"Our programme of work has protected over 314,000 properties, defending people, communities, and businesses from flooding and coastal erosion," said Environment Secretary George Eustice. "We know that there is still more to do, so we are doubling our investment with a record £5.2bn over the next six years."

The report arrives today with the government now around one year into a £5.2bn investment programme which is aiming to deliver around 2,000 new flood and coastal defences before 2027, it said.

But it comes as the government faces mounting pressure from MPs, campaigners and its independent advisors Climate Change Committee (CCC) to invest in ensuring UK's resilience to the increasingly frequent and disruptive impacts of climate change, including its preparedness for flash floods and heatwaves.

A report from the CCC last year warned the government was failing to act with urgency to integrate resilience into policy planning, noting the longer action was delayed, the higher the costs the public would have to shoulder. Meanwhile, devastating floods have frequently hit parts of England in particular in recent years, resulting in billions of pounds of damage and lost income.

But Defra said its flood protection capital investment programme had exceeded expectations, by surpassing its original target to enhance 300,000 homes from flooding by 14,000 after its budget was more recently expanded from £2.3bn.

Funds had been spread across every region of England over the six-year period, although regions most vulnerable to flooding had received the most attention, according to Defra. That includes more than 83,000 homes which have been protected in Yorkshire and the Humber alone over the past year or so.

The public investment programme had also unlocked wider benefits to both the environment - through the creation and enhancement of natural habitats - and also local communities, according to the report. It also protected nationally important infrastructure and helped drive the UKs economic recovery, Defra said.

Emma Howard Boyd, chair of the Environment Agency, said the Agency had delivered the flood protection programme on time, on budget and on target.

"Flood defence works," she said. "While we can never protect everyone against all flooding all the time, we can reduce the risk of it happening and the impact when it does. In February - for the first time - we had three named storms in a week, and rivers rose to record heights. While some 400 properties sadly flooded, over 40,000 homes and businesses were protected by our defences."

Howard Boyd said it was imperative that flood response was designed to meet the particular needs of local communities. "The climate emergency is bringing greater risks," she said. "Our response must be to protect our communities as best we can, make them more resilient, using natural flood management as well as hard defences, and to tackle both the causes and consequences of climate change."