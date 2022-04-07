Sunak accused of blocking proposals to tackle rising energy bills

The publication today of the government's Energy Security Strategy has sparked fierce criticism of Ministers failure to deliver new measures to help households cope with soaring energy bills, with leaked documents showing the plan was significantly diluted by the Treasury.

The i newspaper reported today that it had seen a leaked package of maeasure for the plan, which had proposed increasing the £200 'rebate' on energy bills announced by the government in February to "£500 or more".

The document states: "We could boost the recently announced rebate scheme. There are three options: a) Increase the amount of the rebate e.g. from £200 to £500 or more - either for all or just for fuel poor households; b) Delay the point at which the rebate has to be repaid and/or extend the repayment period - again either for all or targeted at the fuel poor; c) Exempt at least some fuel poor households from all or some repayment."

However, the Treasury rejected all three proposals, with the final version of the Energy Security Strategy containing no new measures to directly help households cope with soaring energy bills.

The revelations come just a day after reports suggested the Treasury had similarly blocked proposals from Number 10 and the Department Business, Energy, and Industrial Strategy for a £200m uplift in funding for the Energy Company Obligation (ECO) energy efficiency programme.

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng had proposed that the government should boost the budget for the scheme, which funds energy efficiency upgrades for fuel poor and inefficient households.

A snap analysis by the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit (ECIU) think tank claimed the mooted £200m ECO scheme uplift would have allowed 22,500 households a year to benefit from insulation upgrades, which could have saved each of these homes an average of around £600 on their annual energy bills.

However, the Treasury rejected the proposals with reports suggesting Chancellor Rishi Sunak did not want to re-open spending settlements agreed last autumn.

The final version of the Strategy retains a line that acknowledges that "internationally, some countries are faring better than the UK as their homes are less dependent on gas and better insulated". But it provides no new measures for helping homes improve their efficiency beyond referencing existing heat pump grant schemes and plans to encourage the National Infrastructure Bank and the private sector to provide energy efficiency financing offers.

The draft documents seen by the i also confirm that earlier proposals included more ambitious plans to expand onshore wind capacity, including a target to deliver 45GW of capacity by 2035.

"Onshore wind is currently the second cheapest form of electricity generation," the draft document states. "Deployment could reach 30GW of capacity by 2030 … and accelerate out to 45GW of capacity by 2035 as required if the policy proposals set out below, and supportive government comms, are taken forward."

However, the targets for onshore wind were removed following opposition from some Cabinet Ministers and backbench MPs, with the plan only retaining proposals to work with a "limited number" of communities to offer them incentives if they accept new onshore wind developments. It also stresses that the government will "not introduce wholesale changes to current planning regulations for onshore wind".

The Strategy was broadly welcomed by the nuclear, offshore wind, and hydrogen industries, which emerged as the major winners in the new plan.

But more broadly the watering down of the original proposals sparked a wave of criticism from across the political spectrum.

Writing on Twitter former Conservative Energy Minister Charles Hendry said: "sad to see the exciting and ambitious plans of Kwasi Kwarteng and [Energy Minister] Greg Hands so watered down. Please can we have energy policy set by those who understand it best in BEIS and not by the Treasury?"

His comments were echoed by Climate Group CEO Helen Clarkson who said the Strategy was "all about jam tomorrow when we need deep emissions cuts today".

"Nuclear, hydrogen, fracking: none of them can deliver within the next 10 years, and of these only green hydrogen has a real investment case," she said. "We have tools and technologies already available which can radically reduce our energy needs and our carbon emissions now. Energy efficiency measures - such as insulation - can deliver immediately in cutting people's fuel bills and get us on the path to net zero in the longer term. There's a huge opportunity for a win-win here which the government is passing up."