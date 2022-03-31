Pandemic recovery pushes UK emissions up 4.7 per cent in 2021

UK greenhouse gas emissions rose 4.7 per cent last year as the economy recovered following the tumult of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to the latest provisional data from government that underscored the huge scale of the challenge ahead if the country is to hit its climate targets over the coming decade.

Provisional statistics released today show total UK territorial emissions rose to 424.5 million tonnes of CO2 equivalent in 2021. Emissions rose nearly five per cent compared to 2020, although they remained 5.2 per cent below pre-Covid levels recorded in 2019, with lockdowns during the first half of 2021 contributing to lower emissions.

The rise in emissions last year was driven by all sectors, although transport emissions saw the greatest uptick, climbing 10 per cent in 2021 compared to 2020 when people were instructed to stay at home as much as possible to prevent the coronavirus spreading.

Transport remained the largest emitting sector of the economy last year, accounting for 31.5 per cent of total CO2 equivalent - mostly driven by road transport - although again emissions in 2021 were still lower than pre-pandemic levels in 2019.

The second largest emitting sector was energy, which accounted for 23.6 per cent of UK emissions last year after a slight 3.3 per cent uptick from 2020, while the residential sector generated almost 20 per cent of emissions and businesses made up just over 19 per cent, the government statistics show.

Business sector emissions rose by almost six per cent last year, while public sector emissions rose 6.3 per cent, which the government attributed to the easing of restrictions throughout the pandemic, with businesses, schools, and offices all reopening throughout the year.

Overall, the provisional figures suggest UK greenhouse gas emissions have fallen 47.3 per cent since 1990, although with lockdowns impacting parts of 2021 and sections of the economy still recovering in the wake of the pandemic, emissions could well rise again in 2022.

The government has set legally-binding targets to cut emissions by 68 per cent by the end of the decade, and by 78 per cent by 2035, both from a 1990 baseline, underscoring the scale of decarbonisation still required over the coming years to put the UK on track towards net zero by 2050.

Molly Scott Cato, former Green Party MEP and now professor of economics at the University of Roehampton, said the "disturbing increases" in UK emissions last year demonstrated the urgent need to follow through on commitments made at the COP26 Climate Summit last year and "give up our addiction to fossil fuels".

"Now more than ever, we need to see immediate action from the UK government to ensure that we keep on our path towards net zero, especially when we still hold the UN COP26 Presidency," she said. "We need the government to be able to cope with two crises at the same time and to close its ears to the siren song of the fossil fuel lobbyists. The fastest and cheapest way to achieve energy security is a nationwide programme of free home insulation combined with the rapid development of our renewable energy resources."

The latest provisional emissions statistics comes as the government gears up to publish its hotly-anticipated Energy Security Strategy designed to reduce the UK's exposure to fossil fuel imports, particularly those from Russia in the wake of its invasion of Ukraine.

The Strategy has already faced several delays due to reported tussles within government over nuclear and onshore wind ambitions, promoting uncertainty as to what targets and support for low carbon energy sources, as well as energy efficiency, could emerge.

Despite misgivings surrounding renewables among some Conservative MPs and Ministers, however, the latest government public attitudes tracker survey findings yet again demonstrate overwhelming support for clean energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind, as well as solar, wave, tidal and biomass.

The survey took in responses from 3,700 UK adults between November and December last year, and overall found 86 per cent of respondents said they supported renewables in the UK, a proportion which has remained consistent broadly for several years.

For specific individual technologies, 90 per cent voiced their support for solar power, 85 per cent supported wave and tidal energy, 84 per cent were supportive of offshore wind, and 80 per cent were in favour of onshore wind, with 72 per cent supportive of biomass.

Opposition was yet again extremely low across the board, varying between one per cent and seven per cent for each of the technologies, the survey results show, including just four per cent who stated their opposition to onshore wind.

For nuclear, meanwhile, support was more mixed, with 37 per cent in favour and 14 per cent in opposition, with the majority stating they had no opinion either way or did not know what they thought.

No questions were asked about fracking in the latest survey, although the previous exercise in September 2021 found 45 per cent opposed shale gas in the UK, with support standing at just 17 per cent.

Elsewhere, survey respondents were also quizzed on their awareness and understanding of the concept of net zero and the UK's headline climate target for 2050.

Over 90 per cent of respondents in the latest survey said they were aware of the concept of net zero to some degree, up from 87 per cent in the previous survey which took place ahead of the COP26 Climate Summit last autumn.

However, concern over climate change does not appear to have increased as a result of the Glasgow Summit, with 85 per cent still either very or fairly concerned about the crisis. Just 13 per cent said they were not concerned about climate change.

The survey also asked respondents for their views on heating, which found 91 per cent were aware of the need to transition towards low carbon sources in order to combat climate change, with 89 per cent signalling their awareness of alternative low carbon heating systems.

On specific technologies, 71 per cent said they had heard of air source heat pumps and 67 per cent said they were aware of ground source heat pumps, while 50 per cent signalled their awareness of heat networks and hydrogen boilers as potential low carbon heating solutions.